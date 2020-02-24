Former LSU running back Kevin Faulk has been promoted to be the team's new running backs coach after Tommie Robinson left the coaching staff, according to a number of media reports.

Robinson is leaving LSU to become the running backs coach at Texas A&M, according to Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com.

Faulk, who has been LSU's director of player development, will become the running backs coach.

That information was first reported by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. The Advocate and The Times-Picayune independently confirmed it through a source.

Can confirm Kevin Faulk is #LSU’s next RB coach, per source. The move has been expected, and Ed Orgeron himself said recently that they’d have someone on staff to promote right away if Tommie Robinson left. — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) February 25, 2020

There were reports earlier in the month that Robinson was interviewing with South Carolina. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said he had "a plan" if he left LSU.

Robinson, 56, has been LSU's running backs coach since 2017. His three-year contract, which paid him about $600,000 per year, was set to expire March 31.

Faulk joined the program in 2018.

Faulk, who played for LSU from 1995 to 1998, is the school's all-time leader in rushing yards (4,557) and rushing touchdowns (46). The Carencro High graduate still has plenty ties to the state and would bring an NFL career that included three Super Bowl titles to the recruiting trail.

Orgeron previously told 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench" that he was prepared for Robinson's departure.

"We have a plan," Orgeron said in the interview. "We wish Tommie the best, and if that does happen, I have a guy that we're immediately going to replace him with, and I think the fans are going to be very happy."

