Continuing our projection of the LSU Tigers' two-deep for the 2021 season, we move to defense.
As we went over in our offensive breakdown, LSU has several new players battling for new positions under new coaches. The Tigers have a new defensive coordinator in Daronte Jones, a new offensive coordinator in Jake Peetz, plus three other staff additions in passing game coordinator DJ Mangas, linebackers coach Blake Baker and defensive line coach Andre Carter.
Jones is in charge of restoring LSU's reputation as a defensive force after the Tigers the school's historic lows in scoring defense and total defense in one season under former defensive coordinator Bo Pelini.
Foundational pieces remain. Every starter on the defensive line returned for another season. All-American cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. and Eli Ricks solidify the edges of a secondary that ranked last in the FBS in passing defense in 2020. Still, LSU has holes to fill and improvements to make at safety and linebacker, and it's quite likely that transfers and incoming freshmen could start at those positions when LSU opens its season Sept. 4 at UCLA.
That being said, below is a chart for the defense, and a breakdown by position follows.
Defensive line: LSU's defensive front is perhaps its deepest and most talented unit on the entire team. That's quite a development, considering the context of LSU coach Ed Orgeron’s 2018 declaration that he needed to recruit better defensive linemen after the Tigers were dominated on the line of scrimmage in a 29-0 shutout by Alabama. Three years later, Orgeron has assembled what could be his most talented defensive line since he became interim coach in 2016. Every starter from last season is returning, and defensive end Andre Anthony and defensive tackles Glen Logan and Neil Farrell were on the team for that shutout against the Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Anthony developed into a strong edge rusher in LSU's transition from former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda’s three-man front schemes to Pelini's four-man front. The defense's 2020 problems notwithstanding, Anthony led the team with 5½ sacks. He played outside linebacker under Aranda, and he can also be an upright edge rusher in a three-man front if Jones, the new defensive coordinator, chooses to use such a package in his multiple defense. Otherwise, we predict Anthony will start at a more traditional defensive end position opposite Ali Gaye, who chose to return for a senior year despite his NFL-worthy season after transferring in from junior college. Gaye is questionable to play in Saturday's spring game, but it's difficult to think anyone else will beat out the 6-foot-6, 262-pounder who was named second-team All-SEC and led LSU with 9½ tackles for loss while recording two sacks and a forced fumble. Expect BJ Ojulari to push Anthony for playing time. The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder contributed heavily (four sacks and five tackles for loss) in LSU's second rotation last season, and he was named to the SEC's All-Freshman team.
LSU's depth at defensive tackle is abundant enough that Orgeron told WNXX-FM, 104.5, the Tigers could easily play three or four defensive tackles at once if the situation called for it. In a standard two-tackle front, Logan and Farrell started in the majority of LSU's games last year. But it's possible that they could be overtaken by the rapid progression of third-year sophomore Joseph Evans and the arrival of five-star early enrollee Maason Smith. Orgeron says Evans has been LSU's best interior defensive lineman this spring. The 6-foot-1, 310-pound Haynesville High graduate may emerge as Orgeron's next diamond-in-the-rough recruit. A former three-star, Evans was recruited as a defensive lineman, flipped to the offensive line briefly in the 2020 offseason, then moved back to defense. His numbers were nominal (13 tackles, a half-sack and half-tackle for loss) last season, but Orgeron has said he's improved both as a run stopper and pass rusher on the interior. We predict Evans will take hold of a starting spot by Week 1, and it's possible that Evans, Farrell and Logan are all playing at once. It may take more time for Smith to eventually break in as a starter, although he'll certainly be a part of LSU's main rotation. Smith has already made history as LSU's first player to wear No. 0, but he's expected to carve out his own legacy as a premier prospect who chose the Tigers over Alabama, Georgia and Miami. Orgeron has said Smith is LSU's best pass rusher on the interior and can definitely push for a starting job at some point this season.
LSU has been known to platoon a steady rotation of defensive linemen. It was the team's answer starting in at least 2019 for keeping the unit fresh against up-tempo, spread offenses. Defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy had several highlight moments as a true freshman last season (two sacks, four tackles for loss), and we predict he'll build on that role as a sophomore. Add in redshirt freshman Eric Taylor and Jacobian Guillory (both former four-star recruits), and there's plenty of depth at tackle. Same goes at defensive end with incoming freshmen Landon Jackson, Savion Jones and Bryce Langston. A senior-heavy defensive line will have plenty of depth to replace them when they leave for the NFL draft next year.
Linebackers: It's been well-documented that Ed Orgeron signs graduate transfers to address immediate positions of need. The success rate has been documented, too. Every graduate transfer since the 2018 season — Joe Burrow, Cole Tracy, Jabril Cox, Liam Shanahan — ended up starting immediately the following season. So, logic would say Clemson graduate transfer Mike Jones Jr. ends up taking hold of one LSU's starting linebacker spots. It's a position that was shaky in 2020. Cox was a consistent playmaker in his one season before leaving for the NFL draft, and there's a reason Orgeron turned to the transfer portal to build depth. Damone Clark and Micah Baskerville alternated opposite Cox, and neither rose to his potential under Pelini's scheme. Clark emerged as a playmaking reserve in his first few seasons before his setback last year, and as he improves this spring, we predict he'll reclaim his upward trajectory as a starter when the season begins. But it's admittedly a tough call to make with Jones — a premier transfer who replaced Isaiah Simmons as Clemson's nickel/Sam defender in 2020 — arriving in June. Baskerville will have to make up for lost time when he returns in the fall; he missed spring football while focusing on academics. It's easy to see a rangy defender like Jones (who snagged an interception in the CFP semifinals against Ohio State last year) playing opposite Navonteque Strong, a junior college transfer who has gained a wide reputation as a thumper since he enrolled and began practicing this spring. LSU's defenses most often deploy a nickel package against the surplus of spread offenses, so it's not likely LSU will run a base 4-3 that could use a Jones-Clark-Strong combo that much. But Jones has a background playing nickel and could be a wild-card player in Jones' multiple defense. That answer will have to come after the spring game.
LSU's youth will be showcased at the spring game. Linebackers like Josh White and Antoine Sampah, who both saw nominal playing time as true freshmen last year, will get plenty of reps with Baskerville and Jones not yet available. Orgeron and newly hired general manager Austin Thomas don't want to build a program off the transfer portal. There will be a focus on developing the young linebackers — including redshirt freshman Phillip Webb, plus incoming four-star freshmen Zavier Carter and Greg Penn III — so that a unit that has produced first-round linebackers in the last two years doesn't become an urgent position of need again.
Defensive backs: Go ahead and fill out the two cornerback spots with permanent marker: Derek Stingley Jr. on one end, Eli Ricks on the other. Both were named to All-America teams in their respective freshman seasons, and they'll make up perhaps the most talented cornerback duo in college football. Ricks missed spring football with an injury, but he's expected to back in time for the season. Orgeron has said Cordale Flott has pretty much locked down the nickel safety spot, too. That leaves the two safety positions. Orgeron has repeatedly lavished Jay Ward with praise since he moved from cornerback to free safety this spring — at one point Orgeron said Ward played like an All-American late last season — so we predict Ward will start there against UCLA. Orgeron believes that Todd Harris will return to his full form after returning from an ACL tear last year. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior missed the majority of the 2019 season with the injury, and, when healthy, he can be a talented counterpart with Ward. Still, Harris is going to have to fend off young talent. Sophomore Jordan Toles and early enrollee Derrick Davis Jr. are expected to contribute next season. Five-star Lafayette native Sage Ryan will all but certainly play in 2021 and is talented enough to make a push for a starting job. That's why we've slated Ryan as a No. 2 nickel in our prediction. He's 5-11, 195-pounder who can win one-on-one matchups. If the safety positions get crowded, it's hard to think Jones won't find some way to get Ryan on the field.
Below is a chart for the special teams, and a breakdown per position follows.
Special Teams: The last time LSU had a punter other than Zach Von Rosenberg, former star running back Leonard Fournette was still playing for LSU. Yes, the 30-year-old fan favorite is off to the NFL. A position battle for LSU's next punter is playing out between kickoff specialist Avery Atkins and early enrollee Peyton Todd, the nation's No. 1 overall punter of the 2021 recruiting class per 247Sports. We predict Todd's raw talent will be refined by the time the season begins, and Atkins will continue to boot kickoffs into bleacher seats. Cade York finished his sophomore season as LSU's placekicker with some of his best kicks. First, a 57-yard game-winner in blinding fog against Florida. Then, a four-field goal performance in LSU's season finale victory Ole Miss, which York called his best game. York was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Award in 2020, and if his upward trajectory continues, he could become the first placekicker from LSU to win the award by the time his career is over. Long snapper Quentin Skinner has trimmed the average snapper-to-punter timing from 0.80 seconds (a good snap) in his freshman season to 0.73 seconds this spring.
Will Orgeron risk letting Stingley return punts after an injury-riddled sophomore season? We predict there's too much talent there for Orgeron — who has compared Stingley to Reggie Bush — to resist. But Orgeron is also risk-averse. Koy Moore, Trey Palmer and Jay Ward traded around punt returning duties last year after Stingley endured a few injuries and ailments; but none of them produced an explosive play like Stingley's 48-yard return against Vanderbilt. Palmer, who returned a punt for a 54-yard touchdown against Northwestern State in 2019, could possibly take over the role if playing Stingley there gets too risky. Palmer established himself as LSU's main kickoff returner when he returned a kick 95 yards for a touchdown against South Carolina last season. Orgeron has a history of favoring running backs on kickoff return. Josh Williams returned three kickoffs last season. But with Kayshon Boutte returning kicks at a higher clip (an average of 15 yards on four returns), LSU could have a wide receiver-only return game in 2021.