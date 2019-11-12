It didn’t take a deep dive into the LSU basketball team’s exhibition game against Louisiana Tech and season opener with Bowling Green for Will Wade to find a common, unsettling theme.

On the stats sheet, under the column with the letters “TO,” were the numbers that jumped out at LSU’s third-year coach.

Seventeen turnovers against Louisiana Tech, which turned the takeaways into 12 points. Then, 16 more miscues led to 16 Bowling Green points in LSU’s 88-79 win Friday.

Seconds into his postgame news conference, Wade laid out a cautionary tale to his team for its next outing.

“We have a major turnover problem,” he said. “If we go into VCU on Wednesday night and turn the ball over like we’ve been turning the ball over, we are going to get our doors blown off.”

It was a point of emphasis in practice this week for LSU (1-0) which goes into Wednesday’s 5 p.m. matchup with VCU (2-0) in Siegel Center with a goal of getting the turnover issue under control in a hostile environment.

Emotions will surely be running high in the 7,700-seat arena for the return of Wade, a VCU assistant under Shaka Smart for four seasons and head coach for two before leaving in March 2017 to accept the LSU job.

While Wade knows he won’t get a warm welcome in his return to the Richmond, Virginia, school, it’s the last thing he’s worried about.

“We have to do a better job. … We were up 15 right before halftime and came down and had two straight turnovers that changed the game a little bit,” he said of LSU’s sloppy play against Bowling Green. “We have to be better there; be sharp with the ball, be more consistent with what we’re doing.”

On the other side, VCU has been even sloppier with 18 turnovers in each of its two games. The difference is the Rams forced 19 turnovers in its opener with Saint Francis and 18 against North Texas — scoring 20 points in each outing off opponents’ miscues.

“We’ve got to clean up a lot of the turnovers,” Wade said. “Part of it was we got a little bit fatigued. I’ve got to do a better job subbing and making sure our guys aren’t out there as tired as they are. We’ve got to clean that up.”

Other than the turnovers and subpar ball movement at times, Wade was pleased with how the Tigers performed in their first real game after losing three starters off last year’s team.

For one, Wade had been concerned about how his team would rebound the ball after the departure of rim-protectors Naz Reid and Kavell Bigby-Williams.

But LSU had a 46-41 edge in rebounding against a taller Bowling Green team with guards Javonte Smart and Skylar Mays sharing team-high honors with eight each.

Forwards Darius Days, Trendon Watford and Emmitt Williams had seven apiece.

With Smart and Mays both standing 6-foot-4, Wade said throughout the offseason it would be important for them to be more involved in rebounding.

The early results were encouraging, he said.

“That’s the reason we won the rebounding battle,” Wade noted. “We forced them to miss a lot of shots and when your big guards can get in and rebound, that helps you out.

“We’ve got to continue to see that. … It’s got to be a consistent effort, and it’s got to become a habit.”

It’ll be a top priority against VCU’s Marcus Santos-Silva, a 6-7 forward who had 18 rebounds to go with 13 points in a season-opening win over Saint Francis. As a team, the Rams get 36.5 rebounds a game.

“He’s as good of an offensive rebounder as we’ll play all year,” Wade said of Santos-Silva.

Another area Wade was concerned with against Bowling Green came on offense.

Even though the Tigers put up 88 points, he said their ball movement wasn’t as good as it should have been.

“I know we still scored almost 90 points, but we weren’t nearly as good offensively,” Wade said. “If we cut, move, and screen like we did (Friday night), we’re going to get annihilated.

“We were way too stagnant for periods of time for my liking," he said. "Javonte and Skylar played well. I’m not saying it was necessarily them, it was a combination of a lot of guys. So that’s an area we have to continue to get better in.”

The basics

WHAT: No. 23 LSU at VCU

WHEN: 5 p.m. Wednesday

WHERE: Siegel Center, Richmond, Va.

TV: ESPN2

ONLINE: SEC Network+ (ESPN.com/watch)

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 1350; KLWB-FM, 103.7

UP NEXT: vs. Nicholls, 3 p.m. Saturday

Briefly

• Skylar Mays played in his 100th career game Friday night in LSU's opener with Bowling Green. He's averaging 11.2 points and 2.9 assists for his career.

• LSU coach Will Wade was 51-20 (71.8%) with back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances in two seasons as VCU's head coach from 2015 to 2017.

• LSU and VCU have met just once previously, with Wade and VCU winning 85-74 in Nov. 2016 in the Battle for Atlantis tournament in The Bahamas.

Probable lineups

LSU (1-0)

Starters

Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.

G Javonte Smart 6-4 So. 21.0 5.0*

G Skylar Mays 6-4 Sr. 18.0 8.0

G Charles Manning 6-5 Jr. 3.0 4.0

F Darius Days 6-6 So. 13.0 7.0

F Trendon Watford 6-9 Fr. 10.0 7.0

Key reserves

F Emmitt Williams 6-6 So. 21.0 7.0

G James Bishop 6-2 Fr. 0.0 0.0

G Aundre Hyatt 6-5 Fr. 2.0 3.0

* assists

VCU (2-0)

Starters

Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.

G Marcus Evans 6-2 Sr. 12.5 2.5*

G De'Riante Jenkins 6-5 Sr. 14.0 4.5

G/F Mike'L Simms 6-5 Sr. 4.0 2.5

F Isaac Vann 6-6 Sr. 8.0 1.5

F Marcus Santos-Silva 6-7 Jr. 12.0 12.5

Key reserves

G Malik Crowfield 6-4 Sr. 3.5 1.0

G/F Vince Williams 6-6 So. 1.0 1.0

F Corey Douglas 6-8 Jr. 5.5 2.0

* assists