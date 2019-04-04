lsuslufootball1595.090918 bf
Buy Now

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron leads his team onto the field for the first half of LSU's football home opener against SLU in Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

LSU has lost a four-star wide receiver from its 2020 recruiting class.

Kris Abrams-Draine from Spanish Fort (Ala.) High, the nation's No. 69-ranked wide receiver according to 247Sports, announced Thursday afternoon on Twitter that he was withdrawing his commitment to LSU.

"First of all I would like to thank the LSU coaches for recruiting me," Abrams-Draine wrote. "But after careful consideration with my family and coaches, I have decided to decommit from the Louisiana State University. Please respect my decision."

Abrams-Draine committed to LSU in March 2018, and the 6-foot, 167-pound wide receiver is the second player to decommit from the Tigers 2020 class this year.

In February, University High defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy withdrew his commitment, and the nation's No. 9 defensive tackle has yet to commit elsewhere.

LSU's 2020 class still ranks No. 4 nationally, according to 247Sports, and its nine members includes one wide receiver: Westgate High's Kayshon Boutte (nation's No. 8 WR). 

LSU's 2020 commitments

 Name

Hometown Pos. Ht. Wt. Rating Notes 
 Elias Ricks Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) CB 6-2 180 ***** Nation's No. 1 CB
Demon Clowney Baltimore, Maryland (St. Frances Academy) WDE 6-4 225 **** Nation's No. 5 WDE
 Kayshon Boutte New Iberia (Westgate) WR 5-10 175 **** Louisiana's No. 1 overall recruit
 Max Johnson Watkinsville, Ga. (Oconee County) PRO 6-3 214 **** Nation's No. 5 pro-style QB
 Alec Bryant Pearland, Texas (Shadow Creek) WDE 6-3 230 **** Nation's No. 9 WDE
 Courtland Ford Cedar Hill, Texas (Cedar Hill) OT 6-6 305 **** Nation's No. 23 OT
 Jaquelin Roy Baton Rouge (University)DT  6-3 284 **** Nation's No. 16 DT
 TJ Finley Ponchatoula (Ponchatoula) PRO 6-6233  **** Nation's No. 8 pro-style QB
 CamRon Jackson Haynesville (Haynesville) DT 6-5 271 **** Nation's No. 24 DT
       
 Jordan Berry Harbor City, Calif. (Narbonne) DT 6-2 323 *** Nation's No. 33 DT

*Ratings by 247Sports

View comments