LSU has lost a four-star wide receiver from its 2020 recruiting class.
Kris Abrams-Draine from Spanish Fort (Ala.) High, the nation's No. 69-ranked wide receiver according to 247Sports, announced Thursday afternoon on Twitter that he was withdrawing his commitment to LSU.
"First of all I would like to thank the LSU coaches for recruiting me," Abrams-Draine wrote. "But after careful consideration with my family and coaches, I have decided to decommit from the Louisiana State University. Please respect my decision."
April 5, 2019
Abrams-Draine committed to LSU in March 2018, and the 6-foot, 167-pound wide receiver is the second player to decommit from the Tigers 2020 class this year.
In February, University High defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy withdrew his commitment, and the nation's No. 9 defensive tackle has yet to commit elsewhere.
LSU's 2020 class still ranks No. 4 nationally, according to 247Sports, and its nine members includes one wide receiver: Westgate High's Kayshon Boutte (nation's No. 8 WR).
LSU's 2020 commitments
Name
|Hometown
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Rating
|Notes
|Elias Ricks
|Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei)
|CB
|6-2
|180
|*****
|Nation's No. 1 CB
|Demon Clowney
|Baltimore, Maryland (St. Frances Academy)
|WDE
|6-4
|225
|****
|Nation's No. 5 WDE
|Kayshon Boutte
|New Iberia (Westgate)
|WR
|5-10
|175
|****
|Louisiana's No. 1 overall recruit
|Max Johnson
|Watkinsville, Ga. (Oconee County)
|PRO
|6-3
|214
|****
|Nation's No. 5 pro-style QB
|Alec Bryant
|Pearland, Texas (Shadow Creek)
|WDE
|6-3
|230
|****
|Nation's No. 9 WDE
|Courtland Ford
|Cedar Hill, Texas (Cedar Hill)
|OT
|6-6
|305
|****
|Nation's No. 23 OT
|Jaquelin Roy
|Baton Rouge (University)
|DT
|6-3
|284
|****
|Nation's No. 16 DT
|TJ Finley
|Ponchatoula (Ponchatoula)
|PRO
|6-6
|233
|****
|Nation's No. 8 pro-style QB
|CamRon Jackson
|Haynesville (Haynesville)
|DT
|6-5
|271
|****
|Nation's No. 24 DT
|Jordan Berry
|Harbor City, Calif. (Narbonne)
|DT
|6-2
|323
|***
|Nation's No. 33 DT
*Ratings by 247Sports