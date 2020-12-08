With two games still remaining in LSU's 2020 regular season, memories of the ascendant 2019 title run in both the results and the faces have never appeared further away.

Along with a program record 14 players drafted in April, there are now 17 members of that roster that are no longer playing for LSU for a variety of reasons ranging from opt out to transfers to suspensions.

This week reports emerged that one of the new faces on the 2020 roster is considering opting out in freshman tight end Arik Gilbert.

But where are all those players from the title run now? A handful are preparing for the upcoming NFL draft, others are playing for other programs already or waiting out a transfer season, while some are yet to choose a destination.

Scroll through the list below for the latest on 17 former Tigers from 2019 in the NFL, and 17 who are still in college, but not with LSU football.

NOW IN THE NFL

*RASHARD LAWRENCE , DT, Arizona Cardinals

PATRICK QUEEN , LB, Baltimore Ravens

*BLAKE FERGUSON , LS, Miami Dolphins

* BADARA TRAORE , OT, Chicago Bears (undrafted)

* JOE BURROW , QB, Cincinnati Bengals

JUSTIN JEFFERSON , WR, Minnesota Vikings

DAMIEN LEWIS , G, Seattle Seahawks

STEPHEN SULLIVAN , TE, Seattle Seahawks

*KRISTIAN FULTON, CB, Tennessee Titans

SAAHDIQ CHARLES , G, Washington Football Team

THADDEUS MOSS , Washington Football Team (undrafted)

GRANT DELPIT , FS, Cleveland Browns

JACOB PHILLIPS , LB, Cleveland Browns

LLOYD CUSHENBERRY , OL, Denver Broncos

K'LAVON CHAISSON , LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

CLYDE EDWARDS-HELAIRE , RB, Kansas City Chiefs

*BREIDEN FEHOKO, DL, L.A. Chargers (undrafted)

OPT OUTS

A handful of draft-eligible players didn't leave LSU before the 2020 season, but chose to opt out before or during the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

JA'MARR CHASE

POSITION : wide receiver

: wide receiver CLASS : junior

: junior WHEN: preseason

NOTES: A key member of LSU's 2019 title run with a program-record 20 touchdown receptions was in a different situation from many other star players on that roster in not being eligible for the draft after the season. The likely top-10 pick was the first from the Tigers' 2020 roster to announce he'd be opting out due to coronavirus concerns as he prepared for the 2021 draft. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO

KARY VINCENT

POSITION : safety

: safety CLASS : senior

: senior WHEN: preseason

NOTES: Vincent was the second player to opt out for the 2020 season, announcing his decision via Twitter in mid-August. Vincent, the lone senior among the opt-outs, is preparing for the 2021 NFL draft where he is projected to be a Day 3 selection. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO

TYLER SHELVIN

POSITION : nose tackle

: nose tackle CLASS : junior

: junior WHEN: preseason

NOTES: Shelvin followed suit with Chase and Vincent in opting out during the offseason, but reportedly considered changing course in returning to the Tigers anyway. That was the decision by defensive end Neil Farrell after initially announcing he'd opt out. In the end the big nose tackle remained on the shelf as he prepared for the 2021 draft. He's projected to be a Day 2 pick. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO

TRAVEZ MOORE

POSITION : defensive end

: defensive end CLASS : junior

: junior WHEN: after Vanderbilt game

NOTES: Moore is the lone LSU player to opt out without intentions to enter the 2021 NFL draft. Moore played in LSU's first two games of the season before announcing he'd opt out the rest of the way, and also entered the NCAA transfer portal. Moore chose Arizona State as his transfer destination and will be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO

TERRACE MARSHALL

POSITION : wide receiver

: wide receiver CLASS : junior

: junior WHEN: after Texas A&M loss

NOTES: Unlike Chase, Marshall returned for the 2020 season and starred for the new-look Tigers despite close losses to Mississippi State and Missouri early in the season. The big wide receiver followed up his third-option role in LSU's title season with 27 catches for 512 yards and 9 touchdowns over the first four games of the 2020 season as the Tigers' top option. But his production waned as LSU shifted to true-freshman TJ Finley at quarterback, with just 85 yards on 11 catches over the Tigers' next two games. Marshall's final game in an LSU uniform included 10 catches for 134 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Texas A&M. He announced after that game he'd be opting out for LSU's final three games of the season and will enter the 2021 NFL draft, where he is currently projected to be a late-first to early-second round selection. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO

TRANSFER PORTAL

An even larger number of former LSU players has entered the transfer portal.

CONNOR CULP

POSITION : place kicker

: place kicker CLASS : senior

: senior WHEN: preseason

NOTES: Culp was the first Tigers player to enter the transfer portal after the 2019 season. The backup placekicker's decision was reported in mid-January. Culp transferred to Nebraska and was immediately eligible under graduate transfer rules. He's been successful on 12 of 13 field goal attempts and 14 of 14 PATs in his final collegiate season. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO

DONAVAUGHN CAMPBELL

POSITION : offensive line

: offensive line CLASS : senior

: senior WHEN: preseason

NOTES: Campbell was the second player to transfer following the 2019 season. He chose Louisiana Tech as his transfer destination and was immediately eligible to play as a graduate transfer. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO

ERIC MONROE

POSITION : safety

: safety CLASS : senior

: senior WHEN: preseason

NOTES: Monroe opted to enter the transfer portal late in the offseason after appearing in 12 games during the 2019 title run. He chose Texas Tech as his new football home, where he was immediately eligible to play as a graduate transfer. Monroe has seen action in 10 games for the Red Raiders this season, accumulating 60 total tackles, 2 forced fumbles (1 recovery) and 2 passes defensed. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO

JAMAL PETTIGREW

POSITION : tight end

: tight end CLASS : senior

: senior WHEN: preseason

NOTES: Pettigrew entered the NCAA transfer portal in August and said he was seeking more playing time in his final collegiate season. He chose McNeese State as his destination and was eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO

MARCEL BROOKS

POSITION : safety

: safety CLASS : sophomore

: sophomore WHEN: preseason

NOTES: Brooks played in 11 games for LSU in 2019, but opted to enter the NCAA transfer portal in July. He chose TCU as his destination and was granted a waiver to gain immediate eligibility with the Horned Frogs. He's seen limited action in his sophomore season, logging just two tackles across TCU's nine games thus far. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO

TK McLENDON

POSITION : defensive end

: defensive end CLASS : junior

: junior WHEN: preseason

NOTES: McLendon entered the NCAA transfer portal in late-August after a one-year run in Baton Rouge that saw him convert from tight end to defensive end. He is yet to choose a transfer destination. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO

SIAKI 'APU' IKA

POSITION : defensive tackle

: defensive tackle CLASS : sophomore

: sophomore WHEN: after South Carolina game

NOTES: Ika played at nose tackle in 13 games for LSU in 2019, but had a limited role to begin the 2020 season. He started against Vanderbilt in the Tigers' second game, but went to the bench in place of Glen Logan against Missouri. LSU coach Ed Orgeron projected more time for Ika against Florida, but that game was postponed. He saw limited action against South Carolina the next week, with reports emerging the following week that he'd enter the transfer portal. Ika has not yet chosen a transfer destination. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO

SUSPENDED

A handful of players from LSU's 2019 roster are not with the current squad due to disciplinary reasons.

RAY PARKER

POSITION : tight end/defensive line

: tight end/defensive line CLASS : freshman

: freshman WHEN: preseason

NOTES: Parker was indefinitely suspended in September and has since had his named removed from the team's roster following an arrest for alleged battery of a dating partner in Baton Rouge. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO

PETER PARRISH

POSITION : quarterback

: quarterback CLASS : sophomore

: sophomore WHEN: preseason

NOTES: Parrish was suspended indefinitely from LSU in March for what was described as a violation of team rules before entering the NCAA transfer portal. He was not granted a waiver and is sitting out the 2020 season due to transfer rules. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO

DONTE STARKS

POSITION : linebacker

: linebacker CLASS : sophomore

: sophomore WHEN: preseason

NOTES: Donte was suspended indefinitely by LSU in February following an arrest in Marrero, and was dismissed by the program in May. He said it was academics and not the arrest that led to his dismissal from the program. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO

WITHDREW

Two players from the 2019 roster have opted to withdraw from the program.

JAKORI SAVAGE

POSITION : offensive line

: offensive line CLASS : senior

: senior WHEN: preseason

NOTES: Savage graduated following the 2019 season and opted not to return for his final year of eligibility. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO

JUSTIN THOMAS

POSITION : offensive line

: offensive line CLASS : junior

: junior WHEN: preseason

NOTES: Thomas withdrew from the LSU roster for "personal reasons" following the 2019 season. Thomas did return in February, but would leave the team before the start of preseason camp and eventually enter the NCAA transfer portal. He chose UAB as his new destination and is sitting out the 2020 season per NCAA transfer rules. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO