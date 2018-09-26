Even though he had prepared for it for more than a year, Todd Harris had a few reservations going into the first start of his college football career Saturday night.

LSU’s sophomore free safety was told early in the week he would start against Louisiana Tech because senior John Battle was going to be suspended for the first half after being ejected for targeting in the previous game at Auburn.

“I was nervous early in the week,” Harris, a former Plaquemine High School star, admitted Monday. “But around game time, I just told myself, ‘I’m here now, so I’m either going to go out there and do what I do or fall over.’ ”

For Harris, a consensus four-star recruit and the No. 3 player in the state in the 2017 recruiting class, falling over wasn’t really an option.

Growing up just across the Mississippi River from the LSU campus, the 5-foot-11, 186-pound Harris long envisioned getting an opportunity to start in Tiger Stadium after playing primarily on special teams as a freshman.

To that end, he was determined to make it a memorable one.

There were some rough moments, but Harris did his part in helping the Tigers grab a 24-0 lead in the second quarter before LSU secured a 38-21 win against a Louisiana Tech team that refused to go away.

Statistically, the former Class 4A all-state pick had a good night’s work with four tackles in the first half and five more in the second half — which he also started ahead of Battle.

“I feel I had a pretty good game for my first time starting in Death Valley, but it’s all about getting better,” Harris said. “It was exciting. I mean, it shows all my hard work I put in finally paid off.

“I was happy to go out there with my defense and just play … just get a feel for the game on defense. It was very exciting; it was a huge moment for me.”

Still, Harris knows he was part of a defense that gave up 330 passing yards and three touchdowns to Tech's J'Mar Smith, who threw a scare into the Tigers with 197 passing yards and two touchdowns in the second half.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron, however, didn’t lay all of the blame on his secondary.

He pointed out that an inadequate pass rush, which allowed Smith ample time to pick out his receivers, played a big part in Louisiana Tech’s ability to pile up the passing yards.

Orgeron said Harris did some nice things, but he can be better in some aspects.

“Todd’s just gaining confidence, there’s a lot of things he needs to improve on,” Orgeron said. “The long balls and quarters coverage, he opened his hips, he should have come straight back.

"He just made some technical errors, but he’s going to get better. We trust him back there.”

Just getting a chance was a big thing for Harris.

He said since receiving some first-team snaps in preseason practice, he’s played primarily with the second-team defense — especially after sophomore Eric Monroe suffered an injury that has kept him out of the first four games for No. 5 LSU, which hosts Ole Miss on Saturday night.

But Harris’ chances to earn more playing time took a hit when he suffered a concussion in the season opener against Miami. He sat out the Southeastern game and said he wasn’t 100 percent for the Auburn game.

“It was kind of tough, kind of challenging, to get back healthy,” Harris said.

It couldn’t have come at a more opportune time with the prospects of getting significant playing time because of Battle’s suspension.

That his first start came in Tiger Stadium was a bonus, Harris said.

“I was used to practicing with the ones, so that wasn’t a big deal,” he said. “It was just me knowing I was going to be starting Saturday night in Death Valley, so I had to keep myself calm for that and really tell myself I could do it … and gain the confidence to do it.

“I came here for a reason, and that was to play. So I didn't make it too much of a big deal; I just took it for what it was and I went out and did what I was supposed to do and did what I had been coached to do.”