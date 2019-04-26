TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The ball landed somewhere behind the scoreboard that towered over Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Perhaps it reached the road behind the field or even the edge of the parking lot. Wherever the ball came down, it left in a hurry.

A solo home run, the ball signaled an inauspicious beginning for LSU in its game against Alabama. It was junior Zack Hess’ third pitch of the game.

The No. 15 Tigers lost 6-1 on Friday night. They did not score until the ninth inning, continuing inconsistent offensive trends. Five runs counted toward Hess.

After the game, coach Paul Mainieri sat in the visitors dugout. Alabama (26-17, 5-14 Southeastern Conference) had just finished its fireworks show. Mainieri crossed his legs and removed his hat.

"We just — we needed to keep it close and we couldn't do that early," said Mainieri, frustration in his voice. "We dug ourselves a hole, and we couldn't come out of it."

LSU (27-16, 11-8) entered the first game of the series with all its fielders available for the first time since late February. Even Zach Watson, who traveled separate from the team because of an illness, felt well enough to start in center field.

But the Tigers went dormant on offense, shutout until the ninth inning.

"I do feel like everybody hit the ball hard," Watson said. "Everybody tried. That's all you can do. It's baseball. You're going to lose some."

LSU pitching moves: Injured Cole Henry out vs. Alabama; plan was to shift Zack Hess back to bullpen Freshman pitcher Cole Henry felt soreness in his elbow, keeping him out against Alabama and forcing LSU to scrape a change to its weekend rotation.

Two batters after allowing that towering home run, Hess gave up another homer. This one came with two outs in a 1-2 count. He wanted to elevate a fastball but didn't throw it high enough. The ball bounced off the scoreboard. Alabama led by two runs.

Hess controlled damage through most of his 4 ⅓ innings. He loaded the bases with no outs in the second inning, then he let one run score. He gave up another run in the third inning. He allowed eight hits.

Hess said the groin injury that forced him to miss his last start did not affect him.

"I was throwing all four pitches, just didn't seem like I could ever get them off-balance," Hess said. "Not really sure what that was about."

Meanwhile, LSU sputtered against Alabama pitcher Sam Finnerty. LSU's offense has been inconsistent throughout the season, a problem that continued against the Crimson Tide.

By the sixth inning, Mainieri dipped into his bench. He used three pinch hitters, trying to find a spark. But LSU struck out looking six times (11 overall). It did not score until the ninth inning, when one out remained and it already trailed by six runs.

As Alabama celebrated underneath the pounding of fireworks, the Tigers grabbed their bags and shuffled off the field. They hoped to come back on Saturday and even the series. Mainieri planned to address the team's passive approach at the plate. He hoped they would respond.

"We got to get better at the plate," Mainieri said. "We got to get more aggressive."