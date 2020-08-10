The Big Ten has voted to call off its football season for the fall, becoming the first major college conference that won't play football in the fall, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The Big Ten joined the MAC in its decision not to play a season this fall while other power five conferences have only gone as far to limit its season to just conference opponents.

It's unclear how and if the Big Ten will try to play in the spring.

The regular season was scheduled to start in just three weeks, but the NCAA and its universities have been forced to adjust to the coronavirus pandemic.

Colleges returned to practices without contact late last week after voluntary workouts began in June.

More than 90 college programs have announced at least one positive COVID-19 test among athletes.

Several athletes have opted out of the season after voicing concerns about playing during the pandemic, including LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell.

Farrell said the virus has hit his family hard and that his grandmother is currently battling COVID-19 in the hospital.

The Southeastern Conference announced in mid-July that players could sit out the 2020 season and still keep their scholarships — a motion that was recommended by the league's athletic directors and approved unanimously approved by the league's presidents and chancellors.

SEC teams will play a conference-only schedule starting Sep. 26.

Reporting from the Associated Press and The Advocate's Brooks Kubena contributed to this report.