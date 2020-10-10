COLUMBIA, Mo. — Disappointed not to be able to see the LSU-Missouri game in person Saturday?
The LSU Sports Network radio crew shares your pain.
Members of the radio broadcast crew were exposed to the coronavirus last week during their visit to Nashville, Tennessee, for the LSU-Vanderbilt game, sources said. As a result, the visiting radio booth in the press box here at Faurot Field was vacant Saturday, with the LSU radio crew calling the game remotely from back in Baton Rouge.
None of the radio crew has tested positive for the virus, sources said. The crew for the Vandy game included play-by-play announcer Chris Blair, color analyst Greg Bowser, announcer/statistician Patrick Wright, spotter Jim Nickel and sideline reporter Gordy Rush.
Bowser, a former LSU player and long-time broadcaster, is filling in for long-time radio analyst Doug Moreau on road games this season.
Since the radio crew did not travel, Moreau was back on the call Saturday.
Blair opened the pregame broadcast saying he, Moreau and Rush were calling the game remotely from separate location, but did not say why.