When LSU running back Nick Brossette broke into the open, a lump rose in Sid Edwards’ throat.

From his Baton Rouge home, Edwards watched as Brossette ran for a 50-yard touchdown in Arlington, Texas, and his phone immediately began beeping with people calling from the past.

Some called about Brossette’s go-ahead score in an eventual 33-17 win over No. 8 Miami on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Some called to reminisce about Brossette’s record-setting years at University High.

Each call left Edwards thinking the same thing: Mendel Esnault had certainly been watching.

Edwards had coached Esnault, Brossette’s older brother, at Redemptorist High, and he remembers the struggles Brossette had to overcome when Esnault, 29, died in his sleep because of a seizure on April 19, 2015.

Mendel was essentially the father of the family, Edwards said, and he took care of his mother, Rita Brossette, who has been battling cancer since 2013, while also providing for his two younger brothers and sister.

“He loved his siblings, and particularly Nick,” said Edwards, now the head coach at Central High. “Mendel loved that boy.”

Esnault’s mentorship included football, and back in 2003, he took Brossette on a symbolic walk that has stuck with the Tiger ever since.

Redemptorist had just beaten John Curtis 12-7 in the Class 4A state championship at the Superdome, and Esnault pulled Brossette from the stands. Esnault placed his helmet on the head of his 7-year-old brother and walked him across the length of the field. He thought Brossette would one day play on those hundred yards.

On Sunday, Brossette scored his first collegiate touchdown from half a hundred.

“I still remember that moment,” Brossette said Tuesday. “That motivated me a lot — really just walking across there and seeing those bright lights.”

The bright lights are now on Brossette, who tore his ACL his freshman year in 2015 and then waited behind eventual NFL draftees Leonard Fournette and Derrius Guice for his chance to see the field.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron credited Brossette Wednesday night, saying the 6-foot, 221-pound senior could have transferred at any time but instead stayed with the Tigers.

The Miami game was only the second start of Brossette’s career. His first was in last season’s 24-21 loss to Troy, when Brossette lost a fumble on his first and only snap of the game. His 125 yards rushing and two touchdowns against the Hurricanes drowned out the memory.

For the first time in his LSU career, Brossette was the dominant running back his high school statistics predicted he’d be. He rushed for a total of 9,214 yards at University, where he had been the starting varsity tailback since the eighth grade. His 141 touchdowns, counted from his freshman through senior seasons, are the most touchdowns rushing ever recorded in Louisiana high school history.

U-High coach Chad Mahaffey said he was so proud of Brossette after the Miami game that he planned to meet his former player at the airport when the team arrived at 2:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Mahaffey fell asleep in his armchair and slept through the alarm, but he called Brossette immediately the next day.

“Told him we were excited for him,” Mahaffey said. “He’s earned that opportunity. Coming in high-profile like he did and having to wait? I don’t think a lot of guys would stick around for that. Says a lot about his character. This kid is a good football player.”

Talent ran in the family.

Edwards said Esnault, a linebacker and safety, had grades that limited him from playing Division I football.

After bouncing around a few lower-division programs, Edwards said, Esnault went to work at a chemical plant. And by 2010, when Brossette was about to enter the eighth grade, Esnault consulted Edwards to make certain his brother would have the opportunity to have a better education than his own.

Mahaffey, Edwards’ former offensive coordinator at Redemptorist, had just been hired as the head coach at U-High, and the Brossettes were living within a few miles from campus at the time.

Edwards directed Esnault to U-High, and Brossette eventually was accepted into the laboratory school, which accepts students based on criteria that includes considerations for socioeconomic diversity, according to the school’s website.

Esnault and his family grew up in a low-income environment, Mahaffey said, and they moved often from home to home.

During the winter of Esnault’s junior year of high school, Edwards said, the electricity went out in the family’s home, and they brought a generator inside to power the heater. Esnault woke up sick in the middle of the night, and when he went to tell his mother he wasn’t feeling well, he noticed the rest of the family was passed out from the carbon monoxide.

Esnault pulled them out of the house, Brossette confirmed, and everyone survived after going to the hospital.

“He saved the whole family,” Edwards said. “If it had been 20 minutes later, it would have been one of the biggest tragedies in Baton Rouge.”

It’s part of the reason Brossette smiled Sunday, when he spoke about his brother behind a table in the press room deep inside AT&T Stadium: “I just want to dedicate the season to him.”

Just two-and-half months after Brossette signed with LSU, Brossette became the provider of the family when his brother died — a burden that was alleviated when the Tiger Athletic Foundation at LSU set up the Brossette Family Fund two days after Esnault's death to raise financial support. NCAA rules allow for the mechanism to assist with day-to-day expenses as well as the cost of the funeral.

“That’s when I found out that (LSU) was really my family,” Brossette said in 2016.

Now, Brossette has broken through as the starting running back in his hometown, and he’ll make his third career start against Southeastern Louisiana in the home opener at 6 p.m. Saturday.

“Who knows what the next 10 to 11 weeks are going to be?” said Edwards, now the coach at Central High. “His legacy is already written in Arlington, Texas. It was a night of redemption, and there’s no doubt that Mendel was present.”

Brossette believes his brother will be present in Tiger Stadium, too.

“I definitely think he’s with me,” Brossette said. “I think about him every day.”