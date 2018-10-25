NO. 9 FLORIDA vs. NO. 7 GEORGIA

2:30 p.m., CBS

One of these teams will have two losses by the time the sun sets on Jacksonville and the big party there. While a second setback won't eliminate either in the SEC East race, it won't help. Georgia, of course, is desperate to get back on track after a devastating loss at LSU.

NO. 18 IOWA at NO. 17 PENN STATE

2:30 p.m., ESPN

Believe it or not, but these two are headed in opposite directions going into the final weekend of October. Penn State has dropped two of its past three, while Iowa has reeled off three in a row behind the FBS' No. 3-ranked defense since falling to Wisconsin on Sept. 22.

NO. 16 TEXAS A&M at MISSISSIPPI STATE

6 p.m., ESPN

Since being bounced by Alabama by 22 points, A&M has won three in a row with one of the wins coming over No. 13 Kentucky. But the Aggies averaged 23.3 points a game in that three-game span, which would be a major problem against Mississippi State's terrific defense.

NO. 21 SOUTH FLORIDA at HOUSTON

2:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ABC

In an American Athletic Conference showdown, both USF and Houston will be trying to remain undefeated and stay atop their respective divisions. South Florida continues to live on the edge with slow starts, but it could find the cure against a UH defense that allows 482.9 yards a game.

PURDUE at MICHIGAN STATE

11 a.m., ESPN

After starting the season with three losses, Purdue has rolled to four consecutive wins — with its most recent victim being then-No. 2 Ohio State. Purdue has averaged 45.7 points in its three latest victories, while Michigan State has 46 total points in its past three games.

Sheldon Mickles