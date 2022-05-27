The LSU baseball team is scheduled to take on Tennessee Friday afternoon in an important SEC Tournament game for the Tigers. You can follow along here for the score and other updates.
While Tennessee is locked in as national seed, the Tigers are hoping a strong showing in Hoover, Alabama, will help set up a Baton Rouge Regional next week.
The Tigers and the Volunteers are scheduled to play the late game Thursday night.
LSU advanced Thursday night with an 11-6 victory over Kentucky that ended early Friday morning.
