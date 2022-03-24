The first thing Matt McMahon did after accepting the job as LSU's men's basketball coach was to meet with the players on this year's team.
Building relationships with the players who won 22 games this season was a top priority for McMahon, who was hired just nine days after Will Wade was fired.
But one of the Tigers' regular starters, freshman shooting guard Brandon Murray, became the first player to enter the transfer portal on Thursday, according to 247Sports.
Murray, a four-star prospect in LSU's highly-rated 2021 recruiting class, started 32 of the 33 games for which he was healthy. He missed just one game because of a hamstring injury.
One of LSU's top defenders, he logged a team-leading 31.0 minutes per game. Murray averaged 10.0 points, which was third on the team, and 3.0 rebounds. He also was third with 1.9 assists per game.
He shot 42.6% from the floor, including 33.6% from beyond the 3-point arc.
Murray could be the first of Wade's recruits to transfer out of the program.
Other scholarship players who may consider the portal are guards Eric Gaines, Justice Williams and Adam Miller, forwards Mwani Wilkinson, Alex Fudge, Shareef O'Neal and Bradley Ezewiro; and centers Efton Reid and Jerrell Colbert.
Forward Tari Eason is expected to enter the NBA draft, while forward Darius Days and guard Xavier Pinson will move on after completing their eligibility.
"I want people who want to be here," McMahon said Wednesday at his introductory news conference. "I want people who want to be a part of something special because that's what we're going to build here."