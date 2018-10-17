Baton Rouge still needs an aspirin or two to deal with the hangover from the day-long cocktail party that was Saturday’s 36-16 LSU victory over then-No. 2 Georgia.

LSU’s coaching staff sought to capitalize on the reverie — and gambled on the Tigers coming up with an enormous win — by inviting tons of recruits for a huge recruiting weekend. Surely any blue-chipper who came to Tiger Stadium saw the way LSU played and was caught up in the fans rushing the field would get swept up. Surely those blue-chippers would commit to the Tigers, right?

Instead the opposite appeared to happen. Tuesday night, Houston Dekaney cornerback Marcus Banks decommitted from the Tigers after being in LSU's pledge class since June. It all seems puzzling, but to Geaux247 recruiting analyst Shea Dixon, it is a familiar scene.

“Seniors who have been recruited by teams for years have seen them win big games and lose costly games,” Dixon said Wednesday. “I’ve always subscribed to the theory that no recruit being pursued by an SEC school is going to make a decision off one game — even beating No. 2. What it does is make more of a statement to kids who are sophomore and juniors in high school.”

That said, LSU’s body of work this season has had an impact on recruits. It's not just that the Tigers are 6-1 and again ranked No. 5 nationally. Their offense is living up to the recruiting pitch by Ed Orgeron and his staff, led by new offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.

Dixon said it has made a big impression on two of LSU’s remaining top targets: wide receiver Devonta Lee of Amite and IMG (Florida) Academy running back Noah Cain, whose parents are from Baton Rouge.

“(Lee) said multiple times that LSU promised him all offseason is coming to fruition in terms of what’s happening on the field,” Dixon said. “And Cain told me after the Georgia game, ‘Everything they were telling me they’re going to do with the offense is happening.’ ”

Banks’ decommitment leaves LSU with 19 members in the 2018-19 recruiting class. The Tigers are ranked No. 7 in 247Sports’ national composite rankings.

In all, LSU entertained more than 50 prospects for the Georgia game. One of the more notable ones was Destrehan running back John Emery, who committed to Georgia in July. Emery was reportedly talking with Orgeron after the game, though whether it will lead to a huge “flip” from the Bulldogs to the Tigers is impossible to say.

“It’s always fluid,” Dixon said. “I wouldn’t ever say anyone is a 100 percent lock to sign with any school. LSU will keep recruiting him if he says they have no chance, or whether the window is cracked a bit. That applies regardless of who it is. In a year where LSU needs running backs and he’s a five-star prospect from Louisiana, they’re doing everything they can.”

One five-star prospect who was notably absent was Amite defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher, ranked No. 1 nationally at his position by 247Sports.

Even more noteworthy, Sopsher was apparently at Alabama on Saturday for the Bama-Missouri game. LSU football fans will tire of hearing this record, but Alabama is clearly the Tigers’ prime competition for Sopsher. The fact he was out of town when LSU was looking to make a big recruiting splash for the Georgia game was not a good sign for the Tigers.

“Alabama has had success recruiting in Tangipahoa Parish before,” Dixon said. “LSU is bucking that trend with (Kentwood wide receiver) Trey Palmer being committed and Lee being a heavy LSU lean. But Sopsher attending the Alabama-Missouri game when both Palmer and Lee were at the LSU game is certainly telling.

“It will take LSU closing strong with him. He is definitely one of the biggest targets they have left.” Sopsher plans to take his announcement all the way to the end, Feb. 6, the start of the traditional national signing period (recruits can also sign in December).

Dixon said LSU is staging another huge recruiting weekend centered on the Alabama game Nov. 3. Interestingly, he said this weekend for the Mississippi State game will be much more low-key in terms of recruiting — an indication LSU’s coaches want to put as much emphasis as they can on their opponent and avoid a post-Georgia hangover loss.

“It is by design,” Dixon said. “LSU is really focused on football right now. O wants to get through this week, get a win, get into the open date (next weekend) and go on the road and watch games and do some in-person recruiting. Then they will pour their efforts into the Alabama weekend, which I anticipate will be a bigger visitor list than Georgia.”

If LSU beats Mississippi State, the Alabama game will loom as one of the biggest for LSU in years — on and off the field.

