Tests performed Tuesday night revealed positive news about sophomore infielder Zach Arnold, who left LSU's game against McNeese State after getting hit on the hand.
Coach Paul Mainieri said Arnold doesn't have a fracture or break. Arnold's hand feels sore, but he won't miss an extended period of time.
"I'm kind of surprised," Mainieri said Wednesday. "It was ugly last night. When I took a look at it, it kind of made me queasy. It looked like a golf ball on the back of his hand."
Mainieri worried Tuesday night Arnold might have a broken bone, but he said the sudden swelling resulted from a build-up of fluid.
Now, LSU has to decide if Arnold can play this weekend against Kentucky. The first infielder off the bench, Arnold has slid into a backup role behind sophomore second baseman Collier Cranford. He's batting .282 with four home runs this season.
Arnold would normally travel, but LSU can bring a limited number of players on road trips.
"The question is do we take him or somebody else on the trip?" Mainieri said. "That's going to be a tough decision to have to make today. At least it's not fractured. Good for him."