Score by quarters
LSU 14 17 13 14 — 58
Ole Miss 0 7 16 14 — 37
First quarter
LSU: Ja'Marr Chase 34 pass from Joe Burrow at 12:56 (Cade York kick). DRIVE: 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:04. KEY PLAYS: Clyde Edwards-Helaire starts the drive with an 8-yard run to the LSU 33. Edwards-Helaire 7 run on third-and-1 to the Ole Miss 47. Burrow 13 pass to Chase to the 34 sets up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 7, REBELS 0.
LSU: Tyrion Davis-Price 4 run at 1:22 (York kick). DRIVE: 9-80-4:02. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 23-yard pass to Thaddeus Moss to the LSU 43. Burrow 11 pass to Terrace Marshall to the Ole Miss 46. Burrow 10 pass to Moss to the 22. Burrow 18 pass to Chase to the 4 to set up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 14, REBELS 0.
Second quarter
LSU: Chase 51 pass from Burrow at 14:09 (York kick). DRIVE: 2-73-0:42. KEY PLAY: Burrow 22 pass to Chase to the LSU 49. TIGERS 21, REBELS 0.
LSU: Justin Jefferson 12 pass from Burrow at 8:27 (York kick). DRIVE: 6-80-2:31. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 32 pass to Racey McMath on third-and-1 to Ole Miss 41 and a 15-yard sideline interference penalty on the Rebels moves the ball to the 26. Burrow 10-yard run to the 16. TIGERS 28, REBELS 0.
OLE MISS: John Rhys Plumlee 5 run at 5:40 (Luke Logan kick). DRIVE: 6-75-2:47. KEY PLAYS: Jerrion Ealy starts the drive with a 49-yard run to the LSU 26. Plumlee 10-yard run gives the Rebels a first-and-goal at the LSU 3. TIGERS 28, REBELS 7.
LSU: York 33 field goal at 0:05. DRIVE: 13-63-5:35. KEY PLAYS: Edwards-Helaire 13 run to the LSU 43. Burrow 14 pass to Chase to the Ole Miss 46. Burrow keeps the drive going with a 1-yard sneak on third-and-1 to the 36. Burrow 13 run and 15-yard late hit penalty on Ole Miss puts the ball on the Rebels' 18. Burrow 12 pass to Edwards-Helaire sets up a first-and-goal at the 6. TIGERS 31, REBELS 7.
Third quarter
OLE MISS: Plumlee 46 run at 14:29 (Plumlee two-point pass to Elijah Moore). DRIVE: 2-75-0:31. KEY PLAY: On the first play of the drive, Plumlee 29 pass to Octavious Cooley to the LSU 46. TIGERS 31. REBELS 15.
LSU: York 27 field goal at 8:19. DRIVE: 17-66-6:10. KEY PLAYS: On the first play of the drive, Burrow 15 run to the LSU 40. Edwards-Helaire 15 run to the Ole Miss 43. Burrow 9 pass to Jefferson on third-and-7 to the 31. Burrow 1 pass to Edwards-Helaire on fourth-and-1 gives LSU a first down at the Ole Miss 10. TIGERS 34, REBELS 15.
OLE MISS: Plumlee 60 run at 7:46 (Plumlee two-point run). DRIVE: 2-75-0:33. KEY PLAY: On the first play of the drive, Ealy 15 run to the Ole Miss 40. TIGERS 31. REBELS 23.
LSU: Jefferson 7 pass from Burrow at 6:50 (York kick). DRIVE: 4-75-0:56. KEY PLAYS: Edwards-Helaire starts the drive with a 20-yard run to LSU 45. Burrow 48 pass to Jefferson to the Ole Miss 7 sets up touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 41, REBELS 23.
LSU: York 52 field goal at 3:25. DRIVE: 4-5-1:38. KEY PLAY: Drive was set up a Kary Vincent interception and 40-yard return to the Ole Miss 24 and 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty back to the 39. TIGERS 44, REBELS 23.
Fourth quarter
OLE MISS: Plumlee 35 run at 13:26 (Logan kick). DRIVE: 1-35-0:10. KEY PLAY: Drive set up on interception of Burrow by Keidron Smith. TIGERS 44. REBELS 30.
LSU: Chase 61 pass from Burrow at 5:11 (York kick). DRIVE: 3-65-0:24. TIGERS 51, REBELS 30.
OLE MISS: Moore 55 pass from Matt Corral at 3:19 (Logan kick). DRIVE: 6-75-1:52. TIGERS 51, REBELS 37.
LSU: Edwards-Helaire 49 run at 3:08 (York kick). DRIVE: 1-49-0:10. KEY PLAY: Onside kick recovery by Jefferson sets LSU up with a short field. TIGERS 58, REBELS 37.
FINAL SCORE: LSU 58, Ole Miss 37
RECORDS: LSU 10-0, 6-0 SEC; Ole Miss 4-7, 2-5 SEC
ATTENDANCE: 53,797 (paid)
