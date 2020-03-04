LSU wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph has been named the team's assistant head coach, the school announced Wednesday, and cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond has been named the football program's recruiting coordinator.

Joseph, a New Orleans native and LSU's wide receiver coach since 2017, assumes the assistant head coach title following the departure of former running backs coach Tommie Robinson, who was replaced last week by Kevin Faulk.

Robinson, who has reportedly moved on to Texas A&M, also was LSU's recruiting coordinator.

Raymond, a New Iberia native who played at LSU from 1988-91, is entering his ninth season coaching defensive backs with the Tigers football program.

"There two men are vital in the success of this program," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said in a released statement, "and I could not be happier that these two born and bred Louisiana men are here to help us win more championships for the state of Louisiana."

The promotions come months after both coaches chose to stay in Baton Rouge after being courted by other schools or signing a new contract.

Joseph reportedly turned down an offer to join Nebraska's coaching staff as passing game coordinator and associate head coach, and Raymond received a three-year extension worth a total of $1.8 million.

Such a move would have reunited Joseph with his alma mater. The Archbishop Shaw graduate played quarterback at Nebraska from 1988-1991. Although Joseph has not coached at Nebraska, he would have been joining fellow former Cornhusker quarterback, Scott Frost, who is entering his third season as head coach.

Joseph oversaw a highly-productive receiving corps during LSU's record-breaking season in 2019, when Ja'Marr Chase, a unanimous All-American, won the Biletnikoff Award and set Southeastern Conference records for touchdown receptions (20) and receiving yards (1,780).

Raymond, a valuable recruiter due to his Louisiana connections, worked with freshman phenom Derek Stingley, an All-American cornerback in his first collegiate season, and has coached seven cornerbacks who have been drafted into the NFL since 2013.