LSU regained an experienced player at a critical defensive position who has already spent years on the team Tuesday, the day after the deadline passed for players to enter the NFL draft.

Senior linebacker Micah Baskerville announced he will return for one more season instead of turning pro, giving the Tigers a veteran in the middle of the defense.

"I want to appreciate and enjoy one more season in Death Valley with my teammates and the greatest fans in the world," Baskerville said in a social media post. "That's why, after talking with my family, I have decided I am going to come back, graduate and help Coach (Brian) Kelly and the rest of the staff get the Tigers back to where we're supposed to be — at the top."

Baskerville accepted an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl last month, signaling he was entering the draft, but he withdrew from the game and came back to school. Baskerville, who has one more season of eligibility, joined junior safety Jay Ward and senior wide receiver Jaray Jenkins in waiting to enter the NFL.

LSU transfer tracker: Everyone Brian Kelly has added and lost through NCAA transfer portal LSU has added 11 players through the transfer portal so far, and there could be more on the way. Keep track off all the movement here.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

After spending his first two seasons as a backup, Baskerville emerged as a starter in 2020. He finished fourth on the team with 55 tackles. He also notched 4.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries and one forced fumble during the shortened schedule.

Last fall, Baskerville recorded 83 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception. He started every regular season game but did not travel to the Texas Bowl.

With Baskerville, LSU won’t have to replace both starting linebackers after senior Damone Clark left for the NFL.

The Tigers will now return Baskerville, sophomore Mike Jones Jr., freshman Greg Penn III and sophomore Josh White. They also added Virginia transfer West Weeks and signed four-star recruit DeMario Tolan.