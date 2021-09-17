The night Cade York cemented his place in LSU lore, his parents and older sister sat inside a sports bar in Plano, Texas. They had to stay home that weekend, and as they watched LSU play Florida on television, they realized York needed to kick a game-winning field goal through a dense layer of fog that obscured the uprights.
“If he makes this,” said York’s father, John, “I’m going to go crazy.”
“Dad, sit down,” John recalled his daughter saying. “Come on. Stop it.”
“No, if he makes this,” York’s father said. “I’m going to freak out.”
In Florida, York picked an aiming point he could barely see. Bright white lights shone from the back of the end zone. York took two steps to his left and one backward, part of the same routine he uses before every attempt. He tapped his right foot against the ground. He took one more look at his target. Then he stretched his torso and nodded.
York’s powerful right leg swung through the ball. The 57-yard field goal sailed over the goal post. York ran down the field smacking his arms, mimicking the Gator Chomp. York’s personal coach was listening on the radio and immediately looked for a video online. Former LSU kickers texted one another in a group message, amazed. Back in Texas, his family cheered inside the sports bar.
“When that happened,” said York’s mother, Keisha, “everybody was trying to figure out who we were and why we were so excited.”
One member of the Wu-Tang Clan sat behind them with some of his friends. They don’t remember which one, but when York called his parents from the locker room, the rapper asked to congratulate him over the phone.
That one kick would have made York an LSU legend without doing anything else in his career. It was the longest field goal in school history and helped the Tigers beat the No. 6 team in the country on the road, one of the few highlights from a dismal season.
York still answers questions about that night, which he didn’t fully understand at first. He enjoyed the celebration, but then he moved on, focused on his next kick. As someone who strives for perfection, he wanted to improve. And that pursuit, combined with his natural ability, might make him the best kicker in LSU history.
Last weekend, York set a Tiger Stadium record with a 55-yard field goal. Then York made a 56-yard attempt, giving him the three longest field goals in school history. When York was asked about his attempts, he nitpicked the second one.
“If it goes in, it goes in, and I can’t really argue with the results,” York said. “But I really liked the first one. The second one was a little bit of a pull. Cut it a little too close, but I mean, can’t complain.”
York shrugged.
“It’s three points on the board.”
————
A couple days ago, LSU produced a video highlighting its kicker. York’s father saw the clip as he scrolled through Facebook. Underneath the montage, one of York’s first soccer coaches had posted a picture.
The photo showed York, about 8 years old at the time, preparing for a free kick. His stance looked almost the same as it does now. He leaned forward. His arms were extended. As John York examined the image, he chuckled.
“He looked exactly the same.” York’s father said.
Like most kickers, York grew up playing soccer. He had a naturally strong leg, so he often took free kicks from midfield. His parents put him in club soccer — he rooted for Liverpool as a result — because he scored on goal kicks as a defender in youth rec leagues.
As York got older, one club organization didn’t let him play high school soccer. So he joined the football team at Prosper High, a 6A public school outside Dallas. His skills as a soccer player translated. York easily picked up the sport.
By his junior year, York performed so well at a Kohl’s Kicking Camp that director Jamie Kohl recommended he quit soccer. Football could offer him a Division I scholarship. York took his advice.
York didn’t attempt many field goals his senior year because of Prosper’s offense, but he had talent. Kohl’s ranked him the No. 2 kicker in the country. He made a 59-yard field goal at the Under Armour All-American Game. Helped by his leg strength, he power-cleaned 250 pounds his senior year.
“Never had a kicker as strong as that,” Prosper special teams coordinator Coby Richards said.
Over the summer, York attended a Kohl’s Kicking Camp for college players. There was a TrackMan monitor. The system, often used in baseball and golf, can determine distances and trajectories.
York reached the finals of the field goal competition. He made a kick from 62 yards that hit the top of a net behind the uprights. The TrackMan data said it would have been good from 71.
————
The child of two Texas A&M graduates, York grew up rooting for the Aggies. His first jersey was for Texas A&M.
But during his recruitment, Texas A&M received a commitment from another kicker. The school didn’t have a spot for him. It never showed interest.
LSU needed a kicker. It had graduate transfer Cole Tracy for one season in 2018, but it knew there would be an opening. Special teams coordinator Greg McMahon had worked for years with punter Thomas Morstead on the Saints. Morstead was one of the first pro athletes to vouch for Kohl’s Kicking.
The connection helped lead McMahon to York. One day, LSU participated in a camp hosted at the Saints’ practice facility. York went. He had scholarship offers from Minnesota and Air Force. LSU offered him a scholarship at the camp. It wanted an answer soon and used another kicker as leverage, York’s father said. They understood.
As they mulled a decision, York and his father went to grab a hamburger. They called Keisha from the restaurant. York had visits scheduled to six other schools, including Georgia. Arkansas wanted him. But as they talked, York realized he would pick LSU over all the other schools on his list. He committed that day.
“It couldn’t have been a better fit,” York’s father said.
York secured the starting role as a true freshman. He struggled for a brief stretch in the middle of the season until he developed a consistent mental cadence he repeated before every kick.
“He got down a ritual,” York’s father said, “and that ritual has not changed.”
Two days before LSU’s season opener this year against UCLA, the team held a walkthrough at its hotel in Houston, where it had relocated for a week because of Hurricane Ida. York insisted on kicking, something that wouldn’t have been possible in a hotel ballroom. So LSU drove him and a few other specialists to NRG Stadium. He kicked for an hour. They returned before the meetings began.
“He had to go kick,” coach Ed Orgeron said. “So we drove him to the dome and let him kick.”
The routine has worked. York, a preseason All-American, opened the season 4 for 4 on field goals and 7 for 7 on extra points before LSU’s game Saturday night against Central Michigan. By the end of the year, Orgeron might let him try a 60-yard attempt, depending on the situation.
“It’s pretty freaking sweet,” sophomore quarterback Max Johnson said, smiling. “We get across the 50, and we think we’re in field goal range. And we are.”
York has almost reached his potential as a college kicker, presenting the possibility he could declare for the NFL draft after his junior season. Few can make 50-yard field goals with his consistency. He doesn’t have much else to prove at this level. But it’s rare for college kickers to leave after three years.
“A lot of it's going to be dependent on how he does this year for that to even be an option,” said York’s personal coach, Morgan Lineberry. “He's put himself in the position thus far to possibly have that option, but who knows.”
York’s family insisted his focus remains on this season and how he can help LSU, a team struggling to recover from its 5-5 season last year. The NFL may beckon next spring, but until then, he focuses on his next kick.
Similar to a golf swing, kicking requires constant adjustments. York studies every attempt. He wants to find flaws and fix them to remain consistent. He doesn’t let one kick affect the next one. Not Florida. Not the two 50-yarders last weekend. When they leave his foot, they’re gone.