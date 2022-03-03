Seven new assistant football coaches had their term sheet agreements approved Thursday afternoon by the LSU board of supervisors, a standard step that further solidified their employment with the school.

Term sheets were approved for defensive coordinator Matt House, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Cortez Hankton, defensive line coach and run game coordinator Jamar Cain, quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan, safeties coach Kerry Cooks and cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples.

The coaches, who have worked for LSU the last few months, will need their full contracts approved at a later board meeting. The board of supervisors already approved term sheets in December for associate head coach and running backs coach Frank Wilson and special teams and recruiting coordinator Brian Polian.

The nine new assistants all signed three-year deals. Combined with head coach Brian Kelly, the on-field staff will make $17,555,000 before potential postseason bonuses in 2022, according to their term sheets. LSU’s athletic department expects to pay the coaches through its own revenue.

“It's a very competitive package,” athletic director Scott Woodward told the board of supervisors. “One of the top in the country, if not the top currently. They jump from moment to moment. We think it's very commensurate for where we are in the market, which is near the top.”

House has the most lucrative agreement amongst the assistants. His annual compensation starts at $1.8 million, which would have made him tied for the fifth-highest paid assistant in college football last season, according to a USA Today database. House’s salary then increases $100,000 per year until it reaches $2 million the final year of his deal.

Denbrock will earn $1.3 million the first year of his agreement, more than doubling his reported salary at Cincinnati and matching what former LSU offensive coordinator Jake Peetz would have made next season. Denbrock’s compensation increases $100,000 per year until it reaches $1.5 million.

After winning a national championship in the same position at Georgia, Hankton’s salary begins at $850,000 his first year. The New Orleans native will then get annual increases. By the final year of the deal, Hankton will receive $950,000 before incentives.

Cain will make an average of $850,000 during his deal after LSU convinced him to join the staff at the last minute. Cain originally planned to leave Oklahoma for Southern Cal, where he would have reunited with coach Lincoln Riley. His salary starts at $800,000 next season.

A longtime assistant at Louisiana Tech, Sloan’s total guaranteed compensation begins at $550,000. It then incrementally increases to $650,000 by the end of the agreement.

Cooks’ term sheet, which appeared to receive approval as a late submission to the board’s agenda in December but was tabled until now, showed he’ll make $450,000 in his first season. The former defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator at Notre Dame and Oklahom, his salary reaches $550,000 by the end of the deal.

Steeples, who was an assistant special teams coach with the Minnesota Vikings, will earn an average of $500,000 per year over the course of his deal as he replaces legendary LSU cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond. Raymond took a position with Florida.