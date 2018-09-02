Before Sunday night’s season opener against Miami, Nick Brossette had never scored a rushing touchdown in 34 career appearances for LSU.

He never ran for more than 100 yards and never received more than 11 carries in a single game.

For the player who had graduated University High as the most productive high school running back in state history, Brossette’s collegiate career had been nothing more than a nonfactor.

Then No. 25 LSU went to Dallas and beat the No. 8 Hurricanes 33-17.

With a single cut and a burst through a massive gap set up by his offensive line at midfield, Brossette realized the moment in the sun he lacked for three previous years with a 50-yard run, untouched, to the end zone.

"I just had to be patient. I had to be humble," Brossette said. "I showed a lot of people out there. My brother passed away, and I just want to dedicate the season to him."

The play was the spark-plug event that gave LSU control over a 3-3 game when its offense was struggling to gain every inch of field in the first quarter. The Tigers had 33 yards of total offense at the time and ended with 296.

LSU never did get its running game to consistently roll, primarily thanks to an offensive line that struggled at times to control the trenches. Not including Brossette’s long run, LSU averaged 2.65 yards per carry.

"I wasn't really pleased with the blocking of the offensive line," coach Ed Orgeron said. "I thought we missed some assignments. I thought we gave up too much penetration. But we'll get that fixed. Those guys are gelling. They're young. But we have to get better real fast."

But Brossette proved why, at least for now, why he deserved a chance to carry the workload for the Tigers.

The senior finished his breakout day with 125 yards on 22 carries, both career highs. He ran for 311 career yards total before Sunday.

He also became the fifth consecutive LSU running back to break the century mark in the season opener, joining former Tigers Derrius Guice, Leonard Fournette (twice) and Kenny Hilliard.

And with a second touchdown in the second quarter — a 1-yard punch from the goal line — Brossette single-handedly scored more rushing touchdowns than any team posted against Miami in a season opener since at least 1998.

Both touchdowns were scored on plays that ran between left tackle Saahdiq Charles and left guard Garrett Brumfield.

For his performance, Brossette earned gushing praise from several former Tigers on social media, Guice, who tweeted, “I’m crying I’m so happy and proud of you nick..”

Even former LSU coach Les Miles, who recruited Brossette to LSU, couldn’t keep himself from commenting when he gave a short analysis of the 50-yard run in a video tweeted by The Players’ Tribune, saying, “Nick Brossette doesn’t miss a cut.”

Brossette, however, did not earn the start Sunday. That honor went to junior Lanard Fournette, with the second carry going to true freshman Chris Curry. Prior to the game, Brossette and Clyde Edwards-Helaire were listed as the starters on the most recent depth chart.

LSU ran for a total of 156 yards on 41 carries. Edwards Helaire had the second most yards with 24 on eight carries.

"I just had to believe in myself," Brossette said. "It was a great game. I had a lot of fun."