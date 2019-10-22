BR.lsumissstatemain.102019 HS 167.JPG
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron on the field for pregame warmups before kickoff as the Bulldogs host the Tigers, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Ed Orgeron's $4 million per year salary at LSU is ranked 30th nationally among NCAA head football coaches, according to the annual coaches salary data that USA Today released on Wednesday.

Clemson's Dabo Swinney leads all coaches with an annual salary of $9,255,000.

Orgeron, who in March received a two-year contract extension and a raise to $4 million per year, is tied with three other coaches at total annual salary: Chad Morris (Arkansas), Lovie Smith (Illinois) and Justin Fuente (Virginia Tech).

LSU's Grant Delpit named semifinalist for Jim Thorpe Award for nation's top defensive back

Orgeron is tied with Morris for the eighth-highest annual salary in the Southeastern Conference.

Alabama's Nick Saban leads the SEC with an $8,707,000 per year salary, which ranks second nationally only to Swinney.

Orgeron is in his third full season as LSU's head coach, and the No. 2 Tigers (7-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) have risen to its highest ranking in the AP Top 25 since 2011 — when the program finished national runners-up in a loss to Alabama in the BCS national championship game.

LSU has won its first seven games for the first time since 2015, and last week, Orgeron was one of 22 coaches named to the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Midseason Watch List.

Orgeron's assistant coaches also combined for the fifth-highest paid coaching staff in USA Today's salary rankings in 2018. Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda was the highest-paid assistant in the nation with an annual salary of $2.5 million per year.

USA Today's salary rankings for Louisiana coaches

RK
SCHOOLCONFCOACHSCHOOL PAYTOTAL PAYMAX BONUSBONUSES PAID (2018-19)ASST PAY TOTALSCHOOL BUYOUT AS OF 12/1/19
30Louisiana StateSECEd Orgeron$4,000,000$4,000,000$1,975,000$225,000--$7,750,000
77TulaneAACWillie Fritz$1,612,000$1,612,000--------
88UL LafayetteS-BeltBilly Napier$875,000$875,000$455,000$75,000--$3,000,520
121UL MonroeS-BeltMatt Viator$390,000$390,000$50,000$50,000--$175,000

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

