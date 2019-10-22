Ed Orgeron's $4 million per year salary at LSU is ranked 30th nationally among NCAA head football coaches, according to the annual coaches salary data that USA Today released on Wednesday.
Clemson's Dabo Swinney leads all coaches with an annual salary of $9,255,000.
Orgeron, who in March received a two-year contract extension and a raise to $4 million per year, is tied with three other coaches at total annual salary: Chad Morris (Arkansas), Lovie Smith (Illinois) and Justin Fuente (Virginia Tech).
Orgeron is tied with Morris for the eighth-highest annual salary in the Southeastern Conference.
Alabama's Nick Saban leads the SEC with an $8,707,000 per year salary, which ranks second nationally only to Swinney.
Orgeron is in his third full season as LSU's head coach, and the No. 2 Tigers (7-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) have risen to its highest ranking in the AP Top 25 since 2011 — when the program finished national runners-up in a loss to Alabama in the BCS national championship game.
LSU has won its first seven games for the first time since 2015, and last week, Orgeron was one of 22 coaches named to the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Midseason Watch List.
Orgeron's assistant coaches also combined for the fifth-highest paid coaching staff in USA Today's salary rankings in 2018. Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda was the highest-paid assistant in the nation with an annual salary of $2.5 million per year.
USA Today's salary rankings for Louisiana coaches
RK
|SCHOOL
|CONF
|COACH
|SCHOOL PAY
|TOTAL PAY
|MAX BONUS
|BONUSES PAID (2018-19)
|ASST PAY TOTAL
|SCHOOL BUYOUT AS OF 12/1/19
|30
|Louisiana State
|SEC
|Ed Orgeron
|$4,000,000
|$4,000,000
|$1,975,000
|$225,000
|--
|$7,750,000
|77
|Tulane
|AAC
|Willie Fritz
|$1,612,000
|$1,612,000
|--
|--
|--
|--
|88
|UL Lafayette
|S-Belt
|Billy Napier
|$875,000
|$875,000
|$455,000
|$75,000
|--
|$3,000,520
|121
|UL Monroe
|S-Belt
|Matt Viator
|$390,000
|$390,000
|$50,000
|$50,000
|--
|$175,000