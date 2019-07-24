The road to the IAAF World championships begins Thursday for 13 former and current members of the LSU track and field program.
The four-day USA championships get under way in Des Moines, Iowa, with berths on the U.S. team that will compete against the world’s best in Doha, Qatar, on the line. The meet is set for Sept. 27-Oct. 6.
The top three finishers in each event this week will qualify for the worlds, which are back after a one-year absence. The World championships are held the year before and the year after the Summer Olympics.
The 13-person LSU contingent is led by the past three NCAA champions in the 100 meters — Sha’Carri Richardson, Aleia Hobbs and Mikiah Brisco — and Kortnei Johnson.
Richardson, who turned pro after winning the 100 with a collegiate-record time of 10.75 seconds on June 8 in Austin, Texas, brings the top time into the USA meet with Hobbs having the second-fastest time at 10.91 seconds.
Brisco, who completed her collegiate eligibility with Hobbs a year ago, ranks 12th among the 100 meters entrants with a best of 11.10 seconds this season, while Johnson, whose senior season was ruined by a hamstring injury, is 16th with an 11.18.
As a junior, Johnson anchored LSU’s 4x100-meter relay team that set the collegiate record with a time of 42.05 seconds.
Richardson, who joined the professional track circuit after a sensational freshman season, and Brisco will compete in the 200 meters at Drake University. Richardson has the third-fastest time at 22.17 seconds; Brisco is ranked 25th with a 23.24.
Senior-to-be Tonea Marshall has the fifth-fastest time in the 100-meter hurdles with a school-record 12.57 she set in claiming the gold medal at the U23 North American, Central American and Caribbean Championships (NACAC) earlier this month.
Former Lady Tigers Cassandra Tate and Lynnika Pitts will also compete this weekend.
Tate, a former NCAA champion in the 400-meter hurdles who won the bronze medal at the 2015 World championships, is fifth going into the meet with a season’s-best of 54.04 seconds, while Lynnika Pitts is eighth in the triple jump at 44 feet, 9¾ inches.
On the men’s side, incoming freshman Tzuriel Pedigo, who won the gold medal at the U20 Pan Am Championships on Saturday in Costa Rica, is fifth with a 252-5 and former LSU All-American Rodney Brown is sixth in the discus with a 211-11.
Other former Tigers in the meet are Michael Cherry and Vernon Norwood in the 400, Ryan Fontenot in the 110-meter hurdles and Quincy Downing in the 400 hurdles.
Cherry has the eighth-fastest time (44.85) and Norwood is 12th (45.23), while Downing is eighth (49.00) and Fontenot is 11th (13.51).