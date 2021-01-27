After holding an unusual season because of the coronavirus pandemic, LSU and the Southeastern Conference intend to play a full football schedule in 2021.
The league released schedules Wednesday afternoon on the SEC Network. Every team will play 12 games, and the season will include non-conference opponents. Last year, the SEC played a 10-game, conference-only schedule.
LSU will open the 2021 season with three-straight non-conference games. As of now, the Tigers will still play UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Week 1. They then host McNeese State and Central Michigan.
The Tigers will play their first SEC game in Week 4 at Mississippi State, beginning a stretch of five-straight conference games before LSU has its open date.
LSU then plays Alabama on Nov. 6, their final road game. LSU ends the season with three-straight home games. The Tigers will play seven home games in total.
See the full LSU schedule below:
- Sept. 4 — at UCLA
- Sept. 11 — vs. McNeese State
- Sept. 18 — vs. Central Michigan
- Sept. 25 — at Mississippi State
- Oct. 2 — vs. Auburn
- Oct. 9 — at Kentucky
- Oct. 16 — vs. Florida
- Oct. 23 — at Ole Miss
- Oct. 30 — Open
- Nov. 6 — at Alabama
- Nov. 13 — vs. Arkansas
- Nov. 20 — vs. ULM
- Nov. 27 — vs. Texas A&M