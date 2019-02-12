Saints and LSU fans have had their fair share of bad-officiating grief over the past few months. But against Kentucky on Tuesday night in Lexington, the referees looked kindly upon south Louisiana.
With the game tied at 71 and the clock running out, LSU's Skylar Mays drove to basket and put up a lay-up that didn't fall, but teammate Kavell Bigby-Williams was there to tap the miss home and silence the Wildcats in one of LSU's biggest road wins in program history.
But was the ball still in the cylinder when Bigby-Williams touched it? Basket inference occurs when the ball is above the basket ring and still in an imaginary cylinder.
You be the judge.
Can't see video below? Click here.
.@LSUBasketball AT THE BUZZER— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 13, 2019
TIGERS WIN! TIGERS WIN! pic.twitter.com/cIUUx9NHA5
The officials went to the monitor at the end of the game to make sure the ball wasn't touched after time expired. Per ESPN's telecast, referees aren't allowed to review basket interference.
The call stood, and coach Will Wade and LSU walked off the Rupp Arena court with a massive win that keeps them alive for a Southeastern Conference regular season championship.