HOOVER, Ala. — LSU’s tale of pitching woe this season has been more than well documented.
It’s not just the print and online stories and TV coverage. There is rumor of a “tear in my beer” country and western song by new American Idol winner Laine Hardy in the works. And HBO is negotiating to buy the rights for an angst-filled miniseries to fill the void left by “Game of Thrones.”
But here in Hoover at the Southeastern Conference tournament, the gloom has lifted to a significant and timely degree with the NCAA tournament cranking into life next weekend.
The state of LSU’s pitching staff for Friday’s elimination game rematch with Mississippi State was not a true representation of the current uptick of the Tigers’ prospects. That’s in large part because the first matchup with the Bulldogs lasted a week and a half and LSU had to burn through four front line arms who all threw at least four innings each. The Tigers were left with few options but to go with midweek starter/reliever Clay Moffitt to start State in the hopes that he could help hold the Bulldogs down enough for LSU’s offense to come to the rescue.
Regardless of the outcome of that game, LSU is going to be in the NCAA tournament next week, at home as a No. 1 seed or somewhere on the road as a No. 2. Whether LSU is at home or on the road will have a significant impact on the Tigers’ pitching plans. But the critical factor is LSU has options.
Those options now start with freshman Landon Marceaux.
While the entire LSU baseball loving world has been anxiously waiting for fellow freshman Cole Henry to return to the mound and return to form from a month’s arm-trouble exile, Marceaux was on a faster track from his earlier arm issues. He turned in a pair of promising outings against Auburn, one at home in Baton Rouge last week and the second here Thursday.
Marceaux was gone by the time LSU scored those two shocking wild pitch runs to win 4-3, but his 6⅔-innings of seven-hit ball (allowing two unearned runs) were the patient-inducing influence the Tigers needed until all hell broke loose in the ninth. Not that Auburn hits anything like the 1927 Yankees, but it was a clutch pitching performance when LSU needed it to stay alive in this tournament and keep alive its hopes of being an NCAA regional host.
Almost as impactful was the youthful Marceau’s attitude in the postgame news conference.
“I felt like I really needed to carry this team today,” Marceaux said. “Just get on my back and then let’s go. I go as deep and as hard as I can. That’s all I was trying to do today.”
As the song goes, “Put me in, coach. I’m ready to play today.” I don’t remember if LSU coach Paul Mainieri was smiling on the podium when Marceaux said that, but he had to like what he heard.
Given his past two outings against Auburn and before that an encouraging five-inning start to help LSU salvage a win at Arkansas, Marceaux looks like the guy LSU should be slotting in for the key game in next week’s regional. Either Game 2 if the regional is in Baton Rouge and LSU is trying to win to take command 2-0 or survive, or the first game if the Tigers are the No. 2 seed on the road going against the No. 3.
Under those scenarios, LSU could then come back with a fully rested Henry (he started Tuesday against South Carolina) in the first game of the regional in Baton Rouge with a fully rested bullpen behind him. You can also make a good argument for starting a fully rested Eric Walker.
Again, the key point is LSU now has options. Good ones, not just desperate ones as they did late in the regular season.
Pitching, or a lack of it, has been a big reason why LSU has fallen short of its high heap of preseason expectations. Now in the postseason, perhaps pitching can help the Tigers live up to some of their perennially lofty goals, and write a new song for themselves.