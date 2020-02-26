The LSU women's basketball team has already taken a hard tumble in the Southeastern Conference. The mission now is to prevent a crash-landing.
If the Tigers can halt a three-game losing streak against Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, they could still net a fourth-place finish and a double-bye in the SEC tournament — but only with some help.
Since LSU limped through a damaging 73-56 loss to Georgia on Sunday, coach Nikki Fargas said her team has regained some of its health and fire for a strong finish.
“I like the team’s energy and being focused coming into this next game,” Fargas said. “We understand every game down the stretch now has significance and importance of the overall season and what we’re trying to accomplish. More importantly, how we’re trying to finish and we want to finish on a great note before we go into postseason.”
LSU (18-87, 8-6) still projects for a berth in the NCAA tournament. ESPN bracket analyst Charlie Creme has the Tigers as a No. 8 seed for the second consecutive week. Winning the final two against Vanderbilt (13-14, 3-10) and at Arkansas would position them.
Arkansas and Kentucky are tied for fourth at 9-5, a game ahead of LSU and Tennessee at 8-6. Arkansas plays second-place Mississippi State on Thursday, while Kentucky plays Georgia and at Vanderbilt. LSU needs both to lose at least once to forge a tie, which LSU would win if it wins out. Even if Tennessee makes it a four way tie, LSU at 10-6 would get the fourth spot.
LSU even has an outside spot at third place, currently held by Texas A&M (10-4).
“We can finish as high as third place, but we are focusing on what we can control,” Fargas said. “That’s how we play these next two games.
“We got a chance to rest some players. Obviously this time of year, everybody is banged up, and you want to make sure the health of the student-athlete is the primary priority.”
LSU has to hope Khayla Pointer can bounce back after her seven-point performance against Georgia. The Tigers' floor leader and leading scorer at 14.8 points per game, sat out the third quarter of the Georgia game and had little impact. Fargas said Pointer was “banged up” Sunday while fellow guard Jailin Cherry was hampered by the flu.
Pointer’s shooting and ability to penetrate would prevent teams from collapsing on forward Faustine Aifuwa, who has been getting double teamed with the absence of injured senior forward Ayana Mitchell, who is out for the season.
Fargas would like to see her team recapture its defensive intensity and rebounding as a way of sparking the offense.
“We’ve got to get back to controlling the boards, shot selection is always going to be key and running the basketball,” she said. “Our transition game the last few games has fallen a little bit short. We’ve got to get back into deflections and steals and lets get some turnovers and convert on those."
LSU is facing a Vanderbilt team which has struggled all season. The Commodores have lost four straight, and their only wins are against Ole Miss, Auburn and Georgia, whose combined conference record is 9-33.
Vanderbilt is led by freshman Koi Love, the second leading freshman scorer in the league with a 13.6 average. Forward Mariella Fasoula averages 13.0 points and a team-best 6.5 rebounds, and point guard Chelsie Hall runs the show while averaging 10.5 points and 3.6 assists per game.
“She’s a facilitator; she understands the game, when to take over and when to distribute,” Fargas said. “In Fasoula, they’ve e got a post player that can score in an unorthodox way. We have to stay locked in to limit her touches.”