LSU safety Terrence Alexander was practicing with the cornerbacks during Tuesday's session of open practice, indicating that he may fill in some for injured starter Kristian Fulton.
Ed Orgeron said Monday afternoon that Fulton would be out "for a while" after he was bent awkwardly while defending a pass against Arkansas Saturday night.
Alexander, a 6-foot, 182-pound graduate transfer from Stanford, transferred to LSU to fill in depth at nickel safety when it appeared Fulton was still going to be ineligible this season due to his tampering with a urine sample during an NCAA drug test.
True freshman Kelvin Joseph, who was recruited as a safety, was supposed to fill in at corner for Fulton, who was reinstated at the start of the season.
Orgeron said that sophomore nickel safety Kary Vincent would slide over and get some reps at corner, too.
But on Tuesday, Joseph missed practice for the second consecutive day, although Orgeron said Monday that he will play against Rice, and Vincent practiced with the safeties.
Other major notes from Tuesday's open practice:
- Starting defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko, who has an arm injury, was missing for the second consecutive practice. Orgeron said he won't play against Rice, but might return for the regular season finale at Texas A&M.
- Backup defensive ends Glen Logan, who played in place of Fehoko at Arkansas, and Justin Thomas were also missing for a second consecutive practice.
- Starting nose guard Ed Alexander returned after missing Monday's practice.
- Second team Bench linebacker Travez Moore was missing for the second consecutive practice.
- Second team inside linebacker Patrick Queen was missing.