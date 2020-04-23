As LSU rolled to its title few players saw their stock rise more than linebacker Patrick Queen, who now heads to Baltimore to start his NFL career after being selected No. 28 overall by the Ravens.

Queen stepped into the position vacated by star Devin White and anchored the middle of the Tigers' defense while logging 85 tackles (37 solo).

But possibly the biggest highlight play for Queen was an interception, his lone one of the season, late in the first half of LSU's win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The pick and 16-yard return set up an LSU score right before halftime and a 33-13 lead. The Tigers won 46-41 for its first victory over Alabama since 2012.

Logging 16 total tackles and a half-sack in the Peach Bowl and College Football Playoff Championship against Oklahoma and Clemson, the latter game being tabbed as the defensive MVP.

"Patrick Queen wasn't even considered a guaranteed star," ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said during the offseason. "He was an all-around guy and he emerged as [LSU's] most-improved defensive player."

Queen measured at 6-foot, 229 pounds at the NFL combine, where he ran a 4.5-second 40-yard dash, logged 18 reps on the 225-pound bench press, 35 inches in the vertical jump and 125 inches in the broad jump.

DRAFT STATUS

PICKED BY : Baltimore

: Baltimore PICK : Round 1, 28 overall

: Round 1, 28 overall LSU IN THE DRAFT: 4th former Tiger player taken

THE PATRICK QUEEN FILE

HOMETOWN : Ventress, Louisiana

: Ventress, Louisiana HIGH SCHOOL : Livonia High School

: Livonia High School POSITION : LB

: LB CLASS: Junior

2019 SEASON