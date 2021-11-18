All games on Saturday
NO. 7 MICHIGAN STATE at NO. 5 OHIO STATE
11 a.m. • ABC
With first place on the line in the Big 10 East in late November, this one has the feel of a heavyweight fight and conference championship game rolled into one. The league's schedule-makers didn't do Ohio State any favors with Michigan coming next week, but it's first things first.
NO. 21 ARKANSAS at NO. 2 ALABAMA
2:30 p.m. • CBS
After its narrow win over LSU two weeks ago, Alabama can wrap up the SEC West title by taking down Arkansas. While the Crimson Tide can achieve its first goal of getting to the SEC championship game, the Razorbacks will be thinking about delaying the party for at least a week.
NO. 13 WAKE FOREST at CLEMSON
11 a.m. • ESPN
When this wacky season started, no one could have imagined Wake Forest could on Nov. 20 clinch the ACC's Atlantic title — over Clemson, no less. But that's what the Demon Deacons, 9-1 for only the second time in program history, can accomplish with a win in the next two weeks.
SMU at NO. 3 CINCINNATI
2:30 p.m. • ESPN
Cincinnati continues to knock on the CFP door, but the Bearcats are still wondering if anyone is listening. Beating an unranked SMU team likely won't sway their critics one bit, but it will at least get them in the American Athletic Conference championship game on Dec. 4.
NO. 4 OREGON at NO. 24 UTAH
6:30 p.m. • ABC
This could be the first of two meetings between these teams in 14 days. The winner reserves a spot in the Pac-12 title game on Dec. 3 with Oregon taking the North title or Utah winning the South. A rematch could still be set up pending the Arizona State-Oregon State outcome.
Sheldon Mickles