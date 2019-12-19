The accolades continue to roll in for LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, though the latest one might be the most special for the Athens, Ohio, product.

The school board for Athens High School, Burrow's alma mater, unanimously approved naming the school's football stadium in Burrow's honor at a meeting on Thursday. Starting next season, the Athens Bulldogs will play at R Basil Rutter Field at Joe Burrow Stadium.

The motion to name the stadium, which had not been named prior to the decision, was board member Roger A. Brown's final act as a board member after serving the school district for 16 years, according to a news release shared on the school board's Facebook page.

The school board has also instructed its high school booster club and the Athens High School Bulldog Blitz to plan a ceremony to commemorate Burrow's latest honor at a time and date to be determined, but it is speculated that it will happen sometime after the LSU football season is over.

The news comes on the heels of a banner week for Burrow. On Saturday, he became the second LSU Tiger to win the Heisman Trophy with the biggest margin of victory in the award's history.

His moving acceptance speech after winning the award highlighted his hometown, his high school and the area's poverty issues, prompting more than $400,000 in donations to pour into the Athens County Food Bank and an additional $50,000 in donations to food banks in the Baton Rouge area.

+2 Like Ohio, thousands now pour into Baton Rouge food bank after Joe Burrow's speech Less than a week after Joe Burrow gave a dewy-eyed Heisman acceptance speech, nearly half-a-million dollars has been donated to a food bank in…

The school board said thousands of additional dollars have also poured in for the Athens High School Boosters, the Athens County Children's Services via the Giving Tree project and to other area governmental and non-profit support agencies.

Burrow graduated from Athens High School in 2015 and was honored as the 2014 Ohio Mr. Football and the Ohio Gatorade Play of the Year.

