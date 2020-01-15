COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The LSU basketball team’s latest win was a costly one.
Will Wade’s team stretched its winning streak to five games with a gutsy 89-85 overtime victory over Texas A&M on Tuesday night, but lost junior guard Charles Manning to a foot injury that will require surgery.
Wade said Wednesday afternoon that Manning fractured the fifth metatarsal on his right foot and will have surgery Thursday morning. He's expected to be sidelined for a month, Wade said.
Manning fell to the floor right in front of the LSU bench late in the first half while running up the court to get in defensive position after being credited with an assist on a basket by teammate Darius Days.
After a few minutes on the floor, Manning was helped to his feet by trainer Shawn Eddy and was taken to the locker room.
When Manning took a seat on the bench during second-half warmups, he appeared to be visibly shaken as he was consoled by teammates and members of the coaching staff.
After LSU came back and won the game despite facing a six-point deficit five times in the final six minutes of regulation, Wade, when asked about the severity of the injury, said he had a hunch it wasn’t good.
His worst fears were confirmed Wednesday when Manning was examined.
“When Charles told me he heard something pop,” Wade said, “I had a pretty good idea that’s what it was.”
LSU will miss Manning’s presence on both ends of the floor. He’s a capable shooter and scorer on the offensive end and is regarded as one of the team’s better perimeter defenders with his length as a 6-foot-5 guard.
Manning has played in all 16 games with three starts and is averaging 8.0 points and 3.1 rebounds. His 17 blocked shots are second on the team, just six behind leader Emmitt Williams.
Manning has connected on 51.5% of his field-goal attempts, including 40.9% from beyond the 3-point arc.
If Manning’s injury wasn’t bad enough, Wade went into the game without senior guard Marlon Taylor.
Taylor, who has had two operations since June for a foot injury, didn’t travel with the team to Texas A&M because he had had more issues with the foot and saw a doctor Tuesday.
Wade said Wednesday he’ll know more about Taylor, who plays the three-guard spot like Manning and has played in just six games this season, Thursday.
With Manning out for a while and Taylor’s status uncertain, Wade said redshirt freshman Aundre Hyatt would step in and get more playing time along with senior guard Marshall Graves.
They’ll likely be called on when LSU (12-4, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) travels to Oxford, Mississippi, on Saturday for a 7 p.m. matchup with Ole Miss (9-7, 0-3 SEC).
“Aundre has been playing well, so he’s going to take on an expanded role,” Wade said. “Marshall did some good things last night, too.”
Hyatt, a 6-5 guard, has played in all 16 games in a reserve role. In playing 9.7 minutes a game, he’s averaging 1.7 points and 1.9 rebounds.
Graves, a former walk-on, has played in eight games and is averaging 1.3 points a game.
His 3-pointer with 1:37 left in regulation pulled LSU to within three points before Javonte Smart tied the game with another basket from beyond the arc to force overtime.
“Marshall had that big 3-point shot and he also had a huge box-out on a great defensive possession,” Wade said. “He does everything you ask for when he’s out there.”
Wade said freshman James Bishop should also get some playing time after sitting out the past five games due to coach’s decision.
“We just felt like we needed to shorten the rotation a little bit the past few games,” Wade said. “But he can help us, so he’s probably going to get some opportunities here these next few games.
“We’re going to plug them in and we’ll just keep playing.”