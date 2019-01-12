Kristian Fulton is "coming for everything" in 2019.
The junior cornerback announced Saturday on Twitter that he'll return to Baton Rouge to play his senior season with the Tigers — the highest-profile athlete to announce his return to the team this offseason.
Fulton made the announcement with a highlight video from the 2018 season, with a caption that read "Coming for everything... Let's get it #LastRide."
Fulton went through a whirlwind of a season.
In August, he was reinstated by the NCAA, which ended a 19-month compliance battle over his using another person's urine for a drug test. Then, he immediately secured the starting position at left corner, and he was tied for second on the team with 10 passes defended by the time he injured his ankle on Nov. 10 at Arkansas, when he got awkwardly folded over while deflecting a pass in the end zone.
Fulton's father, Keith, said in an interview on "Off the Bench" on 104.5 ESPN that Fulton had surgery on the ankle Nov. 30, and that the LSU coaching staff made their pitch for Fulton to return for his senior year.
Fulton's father said he was "kind of against" Fulton leaving for the NFL draft at the time, since Fulton was so close to his degree.
Keith said he had been getting calls from NFL representatives that said Fulton could be drafted anywhere from the late-first round to the fourth round.
Fulton joins a trend of LSU players who are returning for their senior seasons, which further cements the chances that LSU will begin the 2019 season ranked in the top 10.
Starting defensive end Rashard Lawrence announced Friday night that he would be returning, and outside linebacker Michael Divinity and nose tackle Breiden Fehoko announced earlier in the week.
Although Lawrence was tied for the team lead with 10½ tackles for loss and was named Defensive MVP in LSU's Fiesta Bowl victory over Central Florida, Fulton may be the most talented defender yet to announce his return.
Pro Football Focus College gave Fulton an 89.3 overall grade for the 2018 season — just two points shy of Washington corner Byron Murphy, who had the top overall coverage grade of the year.
Fulton only allowed 17 catches on 42 targets, according to Pro Football Focus, which included three receptions of 20 yards or longer.
Fulton's one interception came in LSU's largest victory of the season, a 36-16 win over then-No. 2 Georgia on Oct. 13, and until his injury, Fulton was a consistent starter in a secondary that was tied 11th nationally with 17 total interceptions.
Fulton's return further bucks a recent trend at LSU of underclassmen leaving early for the NFL draft.
Since 2012, 34 underclassmen have left for the draft before their eligibility expired, including starting cornerback Greedy Williams, a Thorpe Award finalist who is expected to be a top 10 pick, and nose tackle Ed Alexander this season.
The deadline to declare for the draft is next Monday.
Decisions from other players are still pending, including star junior linebacker Devin White, who became the first player in history to win the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top linebacker.
Fulton's return helps make up for the loss of Williams, and it ensures that the Tigers will have one of the most talented secondaries in college football.
Fulton anchors one side of the field at cornerback, and the other could be filled in by the nation's top cornerback recruit, Dunham School's Derek Stingley.
True freshman Kelvin Joseph and sophomore Kary Vincent each spent ample time at cornerback this year, although Vincent was most often used as the team's starting nickel safety.
Joseph played in 11 games and was suspended from the Fiesta Bowl due to a violation of team rules.
LSU is also receiving an influx of cornerback depth with 2019 signees Raydarious Jones (Horn Lake High, No. 19 athlete per 247Sports) and Cordale Flott (Saraland High, No. 60 corner).