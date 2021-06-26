Terrance Laird

LSU sprinter Terrance Laird shoots out of blocks while competing at the Southeastern Conference indoor championships in February.

 File photo provided by LSU athletics

Former LSU sprinter Terrance Laird and hurdler Cassandra Tate both advanced to the final of their respective events Saturday at the U.S. Olympic team trials.

Laird automatically advanced to Sunday's 6:52 p.m. CDT final when he finished third in his semifinal heat of the 200 meters.

Laird, who turned pro last week, posted a time of 20.22 seconds at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. It was the seventh-fastest time of the eight men qho qualified for the final.

The men's 200 on Sunday evening will be the final event of the eight-day competition with rhe top three finishers securing the last three Olympic berths for the U.S. team.

Former LSU All-American Jaron Flournoy was seventh in his semifinal heat of the 200 with a time of 20.59 seconds. He had the 15th-best time.

Laird will be vying for an Olympic berth along with Tate, a former NCAA champion who advanced through the 400-meter hurdles semifinals. She was third in her heat in 55.24 seconds.

The intermediate hurdles final will be contested at 6:18 p.m. Sunday with Tate competing for her first Olympic berth.

Also Sunday, JuVaughn Harrison will be trying to nail down two spots on the U.S. team.

Harrison, a six-time NCAA champion who helped the LSU men to the national title two weeks ago, will compete in the high jump finals at 3:15 p.m. and the long jump finals at 5:45 p.m.

Three other members of the LSU team failed to advance Saturday.

Aliyah Whisby finished 11th in the long jump finals with a best of 21 feet, 4¼ inches, while Brittley Humphrey and Milan Young failed to get through the 400 hurdles semifinais.

Humphrey had the 14th-fastest time at 58.95 seconds and Young was 15th with a 59.39. Only the top eight times advanced to Sunday's final.

LeLeux earns spot

Former UL athlete Morgann LeLeux earned a spot on the U.S. Olympic team Saturday night when she finished second in the pole vault.

LeLeux, who was an alternate on the 2016 Olympic team, had a personal-record clearance of 15-5 to place second behind Katie Nageotte.

LeLeux cleared three heights, but missed on her first two attempts at 15-5 before clearing the bar on her third and final try.

Nageotte won the U.S. title with a world-leading mark of 16-2¾.

UL's Claire Meyers finished 11th in the javelin finals with a best of 156-6.

