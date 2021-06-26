Former LSU sprinter Terrance Laird and hurdler Cassandra Tate both advanced to the final of their respective events Saturday at the U.S. Olympic team trials.
Laird automatically advanced to Sunday's 6:52 p.m. CDT final when he finished third in his semifinal heat of the 200 meters.
Laird, who turned pro last week, posted a time of 20.22 seconds at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. It was the seventh-fastest time of the eight men qho qualified for the final.
The men's 200 on Sunday evening will be the final event of the eight-day competition with rhe top three finishers securing the last three Olympic berths for the U.S. team.
Former LSU All-American Jaron Flournoy was seventh in his semifinal heat of the 200 with a time of 20.59 seconds. He had the 15th-best time.
Laird will be vying for an Olympic berth along with Tate, a former NCAA champion who advanced through the 400-meter hurdles semifinals. She was third in her heat in 55.24 seconds.
The intermediate hurdles final will be contested at 6:18 p.m. Sunday with Tate competing for her first Olympic berth.
Also Sunday, JuVaughn Harrison will be trying to nail down two spots on the U.S. team.
Harrison, a six-time NCAA champion who helped the LSU men to the national title two weeks ago, will compete in the high jump finals at 3:15 p.m. and the long jump finals at 5:45 p.m.
Three other members of the LSU team failed to advance Saturday.
Aliyah Whisby finished 11th in the long jump finals with a best of 21 feet, 4¼ inches, while Brittley Humphrey and Milan Young failed to get through the 400 hurdles semifinais.
Humphrey had the 14th-fastest time at 58.95 seconds and Young was 15th with a 59.39. Only the top eight times advanced to Sunday's final.
LeLeux earns spot
Former UL athlete Morgann LeLeux earned a spot on the U.S. Olympic team Saturday night when she finished second in the pole vault.
LeLeux, who was an alternate on the 2016 Olympic team, had a personal-record clearance of 15-5 to place second behind Katie Nageotte.
LeLeux cleared three heights, but missed on her first two attempts at 15-5 before clearing the bar on her third and final try.
Nageotte won the U.S. title with a world-leading mark of 16-2¾.
UL's Claire Meyers finished 11th in the javelin finals with a best of 156-6.