If the Kentucky coaching staff didn’t believe in the LSU basketball team’s defense when it walked into the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Tuesday evening, they do now.
One day earlier, Kentucky assistant Ronald “Chin” Coleman was skeptical of an LSU defense that led the nation in field-goal defense and steals and was fourth in scoring defense.
It seemed that Will Wade’s switching man defenses, three-quarter and halfcourt pressure, and the occasional zone look wasn’t going to play well in No. 21 LSU’s showdown with No. 16 Kentucky.
“They’re a good defensive team … we’ll see,” Coleman said while filling in for coach John Calipari at Monday’s news conference. “A lot of teams, they like to ‘junk’ it up. It’s questionable how good they really are defensively.
“That’s why they play so much junk stuff, they don’t trust any one thing defensively.”
So, it was no surprise when Wade brought it up early in his postgame news conference following LSU’s 65-60 win over Kentucky.
When asked how the Tigers weathered the storm when the Wildcats buried six 3-point shots in the first seven minutes of the second half to turn a five-point halftime deficit into a 50-41 lead, Wade was ready with a not-so-subtle jab.
“I thought about changing to some of our junk defenses when they hit all those 3s,” he said. “But I knew from their press conference they were prepared for the junk defenses based on what their assistant said.
“So we just had to settle in with our man, be a little bit more aggressive in our man.”
In other words, Wade wasn’t going to let Kentucky dictate the way his defense was going to play even though LSU creates a lot of chaos with switching defenses when needed.
The Tigers are No. 1 out of 358 Division I teams in Ken Pomeroy’s metrics for adjusted defensive efficiency, which measures points allowed per 100 possessions, at 82.7.
From the 13:05 mark of the second half to the final buzzer, Kentucky was 3 of 13 from the field.
The Wildcats scored just 10 points in that stretch with a 6-minute, 20-second scoring drought that allowed the Tigers to build a nine-point lead with 2½ minutes left.
Kentucky was hampered by the fact that Sahvir Wheeler, its dynamic floor general, was injured in the first four minutes of the game and didn’t return, and five-star guard TyTy Washington was dealing with leg cramps.
Despite that, the Wildcats trimmed the deficit to a single point before late back-to-back turnovers turned into two dunks that iced the game for the Tigers and sent the crowd of 11,808 into a frenzy.
“I kind of felt like the roof was going to come off at the end when we dunked that thing,” a smiling Wade said. “I thought the crowd was great.”
While the defense buckled down in that final 13-minute stretch, the offense also did its part.
While Kentucky was going 3 of 13 from the field, Wade was certainly pleased that his team was 9 of 18 in that final stretch.
But, the defense was front of mind for the fifth-year coach, who improved to 2-3 against Calipari since arriving at LSU in 2017.
“Our defense has been really good. … Our guys have been locked in, our guys have been focused,” he said. “That’s important for us, so we've got to keep that up.
“You know, not everybody’s a believer in our defense yet,” Wade said with a wry smile. “So we've got to keep working, we’re going to keep working.”