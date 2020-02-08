LSU Auburn Basketball

LSU head coach Will Wade disputes a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

 Julie Bennett

LSU blew big lead in regulation, overcame a hefty deficit in overtime to take a short-lived lead then lost to Auburn on a made layup with 0.1 seconds left in one of college basketball's wildest games of the season.

Here's what happened in the final 9 seconds. Can't see video below? Click here.

No. 18 LSU has lost two-straight games in conference play after starting the season 8-0. 

No. 11 Auburn now lead the SEC with an 8-2 conference record.

Full coverage from Auburn to come.

