Sophomore safety JaCoby Stevens was seen practicing with the linebackers during Monday's open session of practice at LSU's indoor practice facility.
Stevens returned a fumble recovery for 64 yards before tripping up in the second half of LSU's 31-0 win over Southeastern on Saturday.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Stevens played at safety in both of LSU's games this season, and he was seen Monday talking with injured Buck linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson.
Sophomore Ray Thornton started in place of Chaisson against Southeastern on Saturday, and it is possible that Stevens may be seeing more time at outside linebacker.
Starting left cornerback Kristian Fulton was seen wearing a gold non-contact jersey. Fulton briefly left Saturday's game against Southeastern during the second quarter, when he left the field under his own power.
Sophomore safety and special teams role player Todd Harris was seen for the first time since he left the Miami game with an undisclosed injury. He was also wearing a gold non-contact jersey.
Sophomore safety Eric Monroe was fully dressed and practicing for the first time since preseason camp. Orgeron said last week that Monroe was "not ready to play yet."
Roll call
All of the players that were unexpectedly missing in Saturday's game against Southeastern Louisiana were seen during Monday' afternoon's open practice.
That included starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles, fullback Tory Carter, and Field-linebacker Michael Divinity, and reserve cornerback Jontre Kirklin, nose tackle Ed Alexander.
Orgeron said Monday afternoon that each of the players would be available to play Saturday at Auburn.
Freshman Dare Rosenthal, who last week practiced at third team defensive end, was seen practicing at left tackle. The 6-foot-8, 333-pound Ferriday High graduate's profile on the LSU website has also been updated to reflect his move to the offensive line.
Orgeron said Monday that sophomore offensive lineman Austin Deculus would move to right tackle full-time to compete with starter Badara Traore. Deculus filled in at left tackle for Charles on Saturday against Southeastern.
“(We’re) moving Austin to right tackle to give Badara some help,” Orgeron said. “Remember, (Badara’s) a junior college player, so it’s his first time in full action. We believe he’s going to be a good player. He was thrown into the action. And he did do some good things. But he did make some mistakes.”