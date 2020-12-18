The LSU women's basketball team is hoping what happens in Las Vegas this weekend can propel it toward Southeastern Conference play.
The Lady Tigers are scheduled for their final two nonconference games at the Duel in the Desert this weekend at the Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of UNLV.
LSU, fresh off its first win of the season Monday against UL, is to face University of the Pacific at 3 p.m. Saturday and Loyola Marymount at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Faustine Aifuwa had 15 points and 12 rebounds in the 62-57 victory over the Ragin' Cajuns on Monday, and Domonique Davis scored 13 points in her first career start.
Pacific (0-1) went through a coronavirus outbreak that wiped out the first four scheduled games of the season and didn't play its season opener until Tuesday against No. 1 Stanford. The Cardinal won that game 104-61, giving Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer her 1,099th career win to break the late Pat Summitt's all-time victory.
Loyola Marymount (1-2) has not played since Dec. 5, a 76-54 loss at Grand Canyon. The Lions opened their season Nov. 25 with an 85-55 loss at Southern Cal and then defeated UC-Irvine 66-56 on Dec. 3.
LSU started the season with double-digit losses to BYU and West Virginia in a different tournament in Las Vegas and then at home to Central Florida.
After this weekend is an 11-day break before SEC play starts Dec. 31 against Auburn at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.