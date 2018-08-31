A Dallas-based attorney representing suspended LSU guard Ed Ingram sent an emailed statement Friday afternoon to The Advocate, declaring Ingram is not guilty of the allegations that stem from his arrest Aug. 2 on two counts of aggravated sexual assault in Dallas County, Texas.
Ingram’s attorney, Mike Howard, said in a phone call that he picked up the case yesterday and that a court date has not yet been set.
“Edward is not guilty and is looking forward to his day in court,” Howard said in the statement. “In this day and age it’s so important to let all the facts come out before making judgments. Edward looks forward to those facts coming out in court and trusts the criminal justice system will get to the truth of the matter. We ask that the media and the public allow the criminal justice system to do it's (sic) job and give both sides a fair trial without making snap judgments or assumptions.”
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said Aug. 21 that it arrested Ingram, 19, a native of DeSoto, Texas, on a warrant made by the DeSoto Police Department. The police department told The Advocate that, on Aug. 22, 2017, it had received a report from Child Protective Services.
The victim was a minor, the DeSoto Police Department said, but it would not disclose the age.
It is not clear when the incident occurred. CPS said it could not confirm the existence of the case because of state confidentiality laws.
Howard said he is beginning to investigate the facts of the case, that the alleged incident might have occurred while Ingram was 16 “or so” and that the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office is deciding whether to charge Ingram as an adult, if at all. The district attorney’s office could not be reached for comment as of press time.
The police department said it was seeking the Texas attorney general’s review before releasing additional details.
Ed Orgeron suspended Ingram after learning the player had been arrested, and the Tigers head coach announced at his introductory news conference on Aug. 3 that Ingram had been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules.
Ingram is one of three LSU players who were suspended during preseason camp due to arrests. Orgeron also suspended sophomore linebacker Tyler Taylor on Aug. 8, when the program learned Taylor had been arrested in May and a police report said he had served as the getaway driver in the burglary of a Georgia pawn shop. Junior wide receiver Drake Davis was suspended Aug. 17 after he was arrested in Baton Rouge and accused of punching and grabbing his former girlfriend by the throat on multiple occasions.