COLUMBIA, S.C. — At first glance, it would appear LSU lost a basketball game Saturday because it couldn’t keep track of South Carolina guard Jermaine Couisnard.
Actually, the Tigers lost a game they should have won because they couldn’t make their free throws — a problem that has become increasingly worse in recent weeks.
LSU was just 13 of 22 at the line with four misses in the final 8:40 and South Carolina was 17 of 22 for the game, which was the difference in a 77-75 win in Colonial Bank Arena.
The loss ended LSU’s three-game winning streak and kept the Tigers from claiming sole possession of fifth place in the Southeastern Conference standings.
Couisnard scored a game-high 33 points, 23 more than his average of 9.9, with nearly half of his total coming when he made 5 of 10 shots from beyond the 3-point arc.
More to come …