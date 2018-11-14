Having played at University High School, which since its founding has been connected to LSU, Tulane women's basketball player Kaila Anderson circled the game against the Lady Tigers on her calendar last season.
LSU, however, trounced the Green Wave 73-50 at Fogelman Arena. Anderson, then a freshman, was disappointed. Although the loss couldn't be laid at her feet, she said it was a learning experience.
“That game was more emotional for me,” said Anderson, a guard. “I took it as more of a rivalry than just a regular game. I kind of let that affect me a little bit.”
The Green Wave (1-0) will go against LSU (2-0) again Thursday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU has won the past two meetings.
In last year's game, LSU's pressure defense and rebounding were key factors. Tulane is coming off a 62-56 season-opening victory on Nov. 8 against Texas Southern, but the Green Wave had 31 turnovers.
“It was just first-game jitters and a lot of players who hadn't really played that much before,” Anderson said.
Tulane had 21 turnovers in last season's game to LSU's 20. However, the Green Wave worked hard in practice preparing for the Tigers' defenses, scrimmaging against men.
Tulane coach Lisa Stockton said LSU's athleticism and commitment to defense, whether pressing or playing matchup zones, is what makes going against them difficult. The Tigers can make it difficult to run one's offense, whether or not they get steals.
“They like to get in their 1-2-2 press and 2-2-1 press,” Anderson said. “We just have to make sure we don't make any live-ball turnovers. That's the only thing that will kill us. We have a lot of shooters.”
As can be expected of a point guard who was chosen MVP across all Louisiana high school classifications by the state's coaches, Anderson kept her confidence in games last season in tough situations, even playing with flair.
However, like most freshmen, she made her share of turnovers. She knew she had to improve. In the offseason, Anderson worked very hard, Stockton said. Although a sophomore, the team took notice, selecting her as a captain along with senior center Harlyn Wyatt.
“I did a lot of personal basketball training with Coach 'Stretch' at Elevate Next,” she said. “And, I improved in the weight room.
“I just had to grow up and know my role. What the team needs from me this season may be different from what the team needs from me next season. I had to grow and not try to do too much.”
Said Stockton: “Her shot is better, and she definitely has improved her game. But I think the biggest improvement is her mental toughness. She knows the game better.”