After eight long months, baseball is back in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers' first step toward College World Series glory starts Friday night at Alex Box Stadium when LSU hosts the first game of a weekend series vs. the Indiana Hoosiers.

LSU baseball will have to hit the ground running against the Hoosiers, who went 37-23 last season before losing to Louisville in the NCAA Regional.

Cole Henry will start on the mound for the Tigers on Friday night, with Ed Orgeron of the national champion LSU football team throwing the ceremonial first pitch.

Scroll below for all the broadcast info you'll need to watch, listen to or stream the game, as well as pregame storylines and more.

THE GAME

WHO: LSU vs. Indiana

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium; Baton Rouge, Louisiana

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday; 3 p.m. Saturday; noon Sunday

HOW TO WATCH

TV: SECN+

STREAMING

— Watch ESPN

RADIO

— WDGL 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)

— WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

— KLWB 103.7 FM (Lafayette)

— Click here for more radio affiliates.

PREGAME STORYLINES

• RABALAIS: Away from Omaha since 2017, CWS again beckons, pressures LSU baseball

• WHO'S ON FIRST?: This is what LSU's starting lineup will look like on opening night vs. Indiana

• WHO'S ON THE MOUND?: LSU baseball settles on pitching rotation for opening series against Indiana

• TIGERS' JUKEBOX: Shakira, Kanye West and Madonna: See LSU baseball's 2020 walk-out playlist

• NEW TO ALEX BOX: LSU extends alcohol sales to Alex Box stadium; here's how it'll work

• LSU BASEBALL'S JOE BRADY?: Inside hitting coach Eddie Smith's plan for increasing LSU baseball's offensive production

• 'THESE FIVE GUYS ARE THE DUDES': How LSU baseball assembled the pitching staff that carries its championship hopes

• 'IT'S DECEPTION': LSU baseball has options after playing 2019 season without left-handed pitchers

• 'WE'LL BE TESTED RIGHT AWAY': Why LSU baseball believes it can prevent more stolen bases in 2020 season

LIVE UPDATES

