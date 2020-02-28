He may not be the tallest, but Clyde Edwards-Helaire has as high a leap as any LSU running back in recent memory.

The Tigers 5-foot-7 running back logged a 39.5-inch vertical leap at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, tied for the third highest at his position.

That result is easily the best measurement among LSU running backs who have been drafted over the past decade, a list that includes Leonard Fournette, who went No. 4 overall in the draft.

LSU RBs SELECTED IN DRAFT (since 2010)

2018 : Derrius Guice, 31.5 inches

: Derrius Guice, 31.5 inches 2017 : Leonard Fournette: 28.5 inches

: Leonard Fournette: 28.5 inches 2015 : Kenny Hilliard: 27 inches

: Kenny Hilliard: 27 inches 2014 : Jeremy Hill: 29 inches

: Jeremy Hill: 29 inches 2014 : Alfred Blue: 32 inches

: Alfred Blue: 32 inches 2013 : Spencer Ware, did not test

: Spencer Ware, did not test 2011 : Stevan Ridley: 36 inches

: Stevan Ridley: 36 inches 2010: Charles Scott, did not test

Boston College running back AJ Dillon paced the field this year with a leap of 41 inches.

Edwards-Helaire showed off his athleticism again in the broad jump with a result of 123 inches. He logged a 4.60 in the 40-yard dash, which left him in the middle of the pack for running backs.

That result leaves him a bit behind his fellow LSU alums. Fournette ran a 4.51 in 2017, while Guice logged a 4.49 in 2018.

Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor led the running back field in 2020 with a blazing 4.39.

Edwards-Helaire broke out in his junior season for 1,414 yards and an SEC-leading 16 touchdowns.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire runs an unofficial 4.61-second 40-yard dash in the NFL combine, first attempt. #LSU pic.twitter.com/XzcQmNFJHI — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) February 29, 2020

Edwards-Helaire's biggest game came against Alabama in Tuscaloosa when he logged 180 total yards and four touchdowns in a 46-41 win.

He opted to forgo his final season of eligibility to enter the NFL draft.

Scroll below for more results, which will be updated as they become available.

COMBINE MEASUREMENTS/RESULTS

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB

(Position rank in parentheses)

Age : 20 (junior)

: 20 (junior) Height : 5'7"

: 5'7" Weight : 207 pounds

: 207 pounds Arms : 29"

29" Hands : 9 5/8"

9 5/8" 40-yard dash : 4.60 (17)

: 4.60 (17) Bench press : 15 (T-19)

: 15 (T-19) Vertical jump : 39.5 inches (T-3)

: 39.5 inches (T-3) Broad jump : 123 inches (T-9)

: 123 inches (T-9) 3-cone :

: 20-yard shuttle :

: 60-yard shuttle :

: Prospect grade: 6.42 (Will be starter within first two seasons)

CLICK HERE FOR NFL COMBINE PAGE

CLICK HERE FOR LSU PLAYER TRACKER

LSU HIGHLIGHTS

Edwards-Helaire emerged as a versatile force during his final season in Baton Rouge, when he led SEC running backs with 1,304 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns and recorded 50 catches for 399 yards and a touchdown, a school-record catches for his position. The First-Team All-SEC and Paul Hornung Award finalist was impressive in LSU's new-look offense, and he left behind his own legacy after following running backs like Leonard Fournette, Derrius Guice and Nick Brossette.

EXPERT QUOTES

Mel Kiper: "Clyde Edwards-Helaire emerged. Remember Brossette was their top rusher (in 2018). He doubled up what Edwards-Helaire had in terms of productivity. The touchdowns and yards and all of the sudden here’s Edwards-Helaire doing a great job."

Ric Serritella: "Painted as a tough inside zone runner, Edwards-Helaire shows an astounding amount of patience to let blocks develop and opportunity show itself. With outstanding spacial awareness, he has a knack for avoiding contact in tight confines, presenting a very matchup in one on one situations. Boasting a thick-compact build, Edwards-Helaire has some of the most absurd contact balance in the entire class.... Fixed within a talented 2020 running back class, Edwards-Helaire is in threat of being lost amongst a deep group of electric ball carriers. It is his contact balance, plus vision and ability as a pass receiver that could afford him the opportunity of being selected amongst the top five running backs in the 2020 NFL Draft class. In the right situation, Edwards-Helaire has all the talent to develop into a mismatch weapon on the next level."

Draft projection: Round 2 pick (Serritella)

The Advocate's Brooks Kubena contributed to this report