Jacobian Guillory is staying in Louisiana.
The 4-star defensive tackle out of Alexandria signed with LSU on Early Signing Day on Wednesday. He made his official visit to LSU on June 21 and committed to the Tigers on Nov. 10.
The 6-foot-2, 331-pound Guillory held offers from Alabama, Georgia and others.
247Sports ranks Guillory as the fourth best prospect in Louisiana, the 14th best defensive tackle and the 147th best prospect overall in the 2020 class.
