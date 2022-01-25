LSU coach Kim Mulkey likes to talk about the strength of her team centering around the three perimeter starters who fuel a fast-moving transition offense.
But Mulkey never fails to include junior guard Ryann Payne, who makes it a four-player rotation as the first guard off the bench for the No. 12 Tigers.
Payne — along with Khayla Pointer, Alexis Morris and Jailin Cherry — have used their quickness, speed and shooting ability to help the Tigers put together a 17-3 record going into Thursday’s game at Arkansas.
If one of the starters is off or ailing, Payne provides starter-quality minutes, and that’s exactly what she did in Sunday’s loss at Florida. Cherry was struggling and ultimately hit with a technical foul. Payne stepped in and scored eight points and grabbed three steals in more than 25 minutes, her second-longest stint of the season.
“I like my role; I come off the bench,” said Payne, a Los Angeles native who transferred from TCU during the summer of 2020. “Whatever I can do for the team. Point guard or defensive disruptor, scoring the ball, facilitating ... I love to give the team energy.
“We’re like a tandem. If someone is low, another person can pick them up.”
Payne sports an all-around game. Mulkey complimented her for doing the best defensive job on Florida’s Kiara Smith, who scored 23 points Sunday. That helped LSU stay in the game before absorbing a one-point loss.
“Ryann gives us speed, quickness, and Ryann can score the basketball,” Mulkey said. “She’s not afraid to shoot it. Of all the perimeter players at Florida she did the best job on Kiki (Smith), took away her left hand better than anybody.”
Payne has played in all but one game with five starts — she filled in when Cherry missed a few games with an injury. She’s averaging 5.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and has 33 assists compared to 24 turnovers. Her 28 steals are fourth on the team despite averaging just 16.5 minutes per game.
Payne has been adjusting to her new coach and system coming off a year when she played only five games while recovering from an injury. Mulkey said Payne is still developing but is well down the path of figuring out how to play all three perimeter positions.
“I want her to improve in all facets of being that coach on the floor, see everything, be the eye of the coach,” Mulkey said. “I haven’t had her long enough to do that, and I ask her to do a lot of things when she goes in. One minute I want the ball in her hands so KP can go to off-guard and sometimes I don’t. I don’t think that’s fair to her. That’s how quickly we had to make adjustments with the four perimeter players.”
Being coached hard is part of the game, Payne said
“I’m used to it from coaches in the past,” she said. “You never take it personal. It’s supposed to help you grow mentally.
“(Mulkey) is a passionate coach and knowledgeable of the game. Every day we have around each other I try to be a student of the game, to perfect it.
“It’s been quite an adjustment but in a pretty good way. The team has grown a lot and adjusted. We’re clearly making big strides as a program.”
It wasn’t like that last season for Payne, who followed assistant coach Aaron Kallhoff, now at Penn State, to LSU. A shoulder injury was diagnosed as a torn rotator cuff, and Payne had surgery in August 2020. She completed her rehab well ahead of schedule and got in five games at the end of the season, including a 17-point effort in a 71-62 victory against Mississippi State in the SEC tournament.
“Wasn’t sure I’d make it back,” Payne said. “That type of surgery is very invasive and a long process. Recovery is supposed to take a year. I was kind of surprised. It was tough but it helped me a lot.”
With Pointer and Cherry using their final year of eligibility, Mulkey is counting on Payne and Morris to lead the transition next year for the current and incoming freshmen.
“I’m extremely blessed and grateful to be in the position I’m in,” Payne said. “I’m real excited. I believe we’re going to do huge things this season. Next year, too, it’s a set up for next year and years to come.”