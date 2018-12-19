Despite a final push from a college head coach LSU fans know all too well, one of New Orleans' top Class of 2019 prospects is staying home. Wednesday morning, alongside several teammates, John Ehret linebacker Donte Starks signed his National Letter of Intent to play college football next fall at LSU.

Starks announced last Friday his decision would come down to the Tigers, whom he's been committed to since July 5, and Kansas, who hired former LSU head coach Les Miles a month ago. Starks took an official visit to the Big 12 school two weekends ago after Miles offered the No. 7 recruit in the state on Nov. 25.

But his official visits ended with LSU last weekend alongside fellow future LSU teammate John Emery, the No. 2 running back in the country. The two posed for a photo together in LSU jerseys and posted it on Twitter. Three days later, things became official.

Entering national signing day, Starks was rated the top linebacker in Louisiana in the Class of 2019 and the sixth-best in the country, making him a key component for the Tigers' highly ranked recruiting class.

Starks finished his chaotic high school career in Marrero after moving back and forth across the south. He came to John Ehret after his sophomore season at St. Martin High School in Mississippi -- not far from Biloxi.

Just as his junior season was about to begin, the inside linebacker announced he and his family were moving back to Mississippi after former Patriots coach Corey Lambert was fired. Starks cited “unfortunate circumstances with the Jefferson Parish School Board" in his announcement.

As a junior at Biloxi High School, Starks compiled 82 tackles -- including 13 for a loss -- despite missing the first three games of the season. But three weeks after his junior campaign ended, he again announced he was on the move -- this time back to John Ehret to finish what he meant to start.

With the Patriots as a senior, Starks racked up 129 tackles, including 17 for loss, and 7.5 sacks as he and his John Ehret teammates won 12 consecutive games after dropping the season-opener to West Monroe, making it all the way to the Class 5A semifinals, where they again fell again to the Rebels.