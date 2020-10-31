BR.missourilsu.101120 HS 368.JPG
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) on the field during pregame warmups before kickoff against Missouri, Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Derek Stingley Jr. does special things on a football field, and that was no more clear than on a play early in the second quarter as LSU faced Auburn.

The sophomore cornerback was in coverage as Auburn quarterback Bo Nix completed an 18-yard pass to wide receiver Seth Williams down the left sideline.

The play appeared to be good to set up Auburn inside the LSU 5-yard line, but Stingley continued to swipe at the ball as Williams fell out of bounds. He succeeded, pulling the ball out of the receiver's grasp -- and it took a very friendly bounce into the end zone.

Stingley attempted to recover the ball before it went out of bounds, but it didn't matter as it would be ruled a touchback either way.

The play was ruled an incomplete pass on the field, but overturned after officials stopped the game to review the play.

It was the first turnover forced by Stingley in the 2020 season and the first fumble forced of his LSU career. As a freshman Stingley logged six interceptions en route to All-American honors.

The star cornerback missed LSU's opener against Mississippi State and has logged 13 total tackles and one pass defensed as the Tigers defense has largely struggled to a 2-2 start.

The momentum he provided against Auburn was short-lived, however, with freshman quarterback TJ Finley tossing an interception three plays later. Auburn returned the ball inside the 10-yard line and eventually scored on a 9-yard pass to Eli Stove for a 7-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Auburn later forced a fumble from Finley that it returned for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

