The final weekend of the regular season is a mixed bag for SEC teams with five league games and four other games that will have a conference team going against an in-state nonconference foe. Of course, two games have already been played with Mississippi State holding off Ole Miss in their annual grudge match for the Golden Egg on Thanksgiving night, while Missouri and Arkansas ended their seasons — appropriately enough — on Black Friday. The featured games of the weekend are the Iron Bowl that has Alabama going to Auburn and Texas A&M facing LSU in Tiger Stadium in a rematch of their marathon, seven-overtime contest of last season. The other conference matchup Saturday has Tennessee, which became bowl-eligible last week, getting a chance to add a seventh win against Vanderbilt. The nonconference slate has Florida hosting Florida State, South Carolina playing at Clemson, Kentucky hosting Louisville and Georgia taking on Georgia Tech in Atlanta.
Sheldon Mickles
The Advocate's rankings
1. LSU
RECORD: 11-0, 7-0 West
THIS WEEK: vs. Texas A&M, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: LSU by 16
STORYLINE: You'll have to forgive LSU if it's not exactly disappointed about being leapfrogged by Ohio State in the CFP rankings. That's because the Tigers have a bigger fish to fry in A&M instead of fretting over rankings that won't be official until a week from now.
2. GEORGIA
RECORD: 10-1, 7-1 East
THIS WEEK: at Georgia Tech, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ABC
LINE: Georgia by 28
STORYLINE: While LSU will have to face a Texas A&M team that has faced some stiff competition this season, the Bulldogs should get a chance to rest players for the SEC championship matchup against the Tigers. At the same time, they can't take anything for granted.
3. ALABAMA
RECORD: 10-1, 6-1 West
THIS WEEK: at Auburn, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Alabama by 4
STORYLINE: Alabama is sitting fifth — on the outside looking in — in the CFP, ready to pounce and move in if Georgia stumbles once in its next two games. But the Tide certainly can't overlook their instate rival, or else risk what they think is a possible path to the playoffs.
4. FLORIDA
RECORD: 9-2, 6-2 East
THIS WEEK: vs. Florida State, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Florida by 17
STORYLINE: Obviously, Florida would love to be playing in the SEC championship game next week, but the Gators get the next-best thing: A shot to kick instate rival Florida State while it's down. Also, a 10-win season would be its second in a row for the first time in a decade.
5. AUBURN
RECORD: 8-3, 4-3 West
THIS WEEK: vs. Alabama, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Alabama by 4
STORYLINE: This will be the fifth game for Auburn this season in which the Tigers played a team that is ranked in the top 15 in this week's AP poll. The sting from losses to LSU, Georgia and Florida would be lessened, to be sure, if the Tigers can take down the Crimson Tide.
6. TEXAS A&M
RECORD: 7-4, 4-3 West
THIS WEEK: at LSU, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: LSU by 16
STORYLINE: The game marks the third time this season that Texas A&M has gone against the No. 1 team in the AP poll. The Aggies lost to Clemson and Alabama, but they can get a better bowl bid if they can win at LSU for the first time since joining the SEC in 2012.
7. TENNESSEE
RECORD: 6-5, 4-3 East
THIS WEEK: vs. Vanderbilt, 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Tennessee by 21
STORYLINE: You have to give Tennessee credit for being where the Vols are on the final playing date of the regular season. They were 1-4 on Oct. 5, but five wins in the past six games have them in a bowl game with a chance to get to seven victories against a bad Vanderbilt club.
8. KENTUCKY
RECORD: 6-5, 3-5 East
THIS WEEK: vs. Louisville, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Kentucky by 3
STORYLINE: Like Tennessee, Kentucky overcame a lot to become bowl-eligible last weekend. But the Wildcats know they can't think about that until they play their Bluegrass State rivals, who they rolled by 46 points last season en route to a rare 10-win season.
9. MISSOURI
RECORD: 6-6, 3-5 East
THIS WEEK: Missouri 24, Arkansas 14 (Friday)
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: This isn't the way Missouri wanted the season to end on a couple of levels. The Tigers were 5-1 before a five-game losing streak ensued prior to the NCAA denying their appeal of a postseason ban. So beating a hapless Arkansas team Friday was their bowl.
10. MISSISSIPPI STATE
RECORD: 6-6, 3-5 West
THIS WEEK: Mississippi St. 21, Ole Miss 20 (Thursday)
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: With its back to the wall on Thanksgiving night in its annual Egg Bowl battle with Ole Miss, State became eligible for a real bowl in a thriller. It wasn't easy, but the Bulldogs won three of their final four games to become the ninth SEC school to earn a bowl bid.
11. SOUTH CAROLINA
RECORD: 4-7, 3-5 East
THIS WEEK: vs. Clemson, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Clemson by 26½
STORYLINE: As if the season hasn't gone completely wrong since a double-overtime road win against Georgia on Oct. 12, the Gamecocks get to play No. 3 Clemson in their finale. South Carolina, which has lost five in a row to Clemson, is 1-4 since that victory at Georgia.
12. OLE MISS
RECORD: 4-8, 2-6 West
THIS WEEK: Mississippi St. 21, Ole Miss 20 (Thursday)
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: Ole Miss' flickering bowl hopes were extinguished in a 58-37 loss to LSU a couple of weeks ago and the Rebels took another hit with a tough loss to State on Thursday night. There is hope for the future, however, with a cast of talented freshmen on the roster.
13. VANDERBILT
RECORD: 3-8, 1-6 East
THIS WEEK: at Tennessee, 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Tennessee by 21
STORYLINE: Vanderbilt was probably looking at their annual cross-state matchup with Tennessee as a sure win back in September when the Vols were wobbling badly at 1-4. Instead, it's the Commodores who are trying to end the season on a good note.
14. ARKANSAS
RECORD: 2-10, 0-8 West
THIS WEEK: Missouri 24, Arkansas 14 (Friday)
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: There's not much to say about Arkansas' second consecutive 2-10 finish except good luck to who replaces Chad Morris. The new guy will have his hands full trying rebuild a program that's lost 19 SEC games in a row and 23 of 24 in league play.
