In front of more than 1,600 fans, the LSU volleyball team swept Arkansas 25-14, 25-19 and 25-20 to open Southeastern Conference play Wednesday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The Tigers (7-4, 1-0 SEC) were led by junior Taylor Bannister with 15 kills and senior Milan Stokes with a season-high 13. Karli Rose recorded 37 assists and Raigen Cianciulli tallied a match-high 12 digs
Arkansas fell to 6-7, 0-1.
The Tigers will play at Mississippi State at 1 p.m. Sunday in another SEC match up. This match will stream on SECN+.
“I thought we did a great job," LSU coach Fran Flory said. "The goal tonight was to kill balls and to control the first contact. We can be such a physically imposing team above the net. We’re big, we’re physical. We wanted to turn it into that type of match, and I think we did that."