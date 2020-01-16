After not making the trip for the LSU basketball team's overtime win against Texas A&M on Tuesday night, guard Marlon Taylor will be ready for Saturday's game against Ole Miss.
LSU coach Will Wade said Thursday that Taylor, who's played in just six games after having two operations on his foot since June, didn't accompany the team to College Station, Texas, because he was again having issues with the foot.
But following a visit to the doctor on Tuesday, Taylor was cleared to play when the Tigers visit Ole Miss at 7 p.m. Saturday.
"Marlon should be good to go," Wade said. "I don't know how much he'll be able to play, or how much he'll play, but he's been given clearance from the doctors. So he'll be good to go with us.
"We need Marlon to step up, we need Marlon to play a lot better than he's been playing. He needs to play like he played last year … we need him to get back going."
The return of Taylor, who's averaging 1.8 rebounds and 2.5 rebounds, is big after the Tigers lost guard Charles Manning on Tuesday night to a fracture in his foot.
Manning underwent surgery Thursday morning to insert a screw into the fifth metatarsal on his right foot and will likely be sidelined a month, Wade said.
